MANCHESTER - Joyce Craig laid out her priorities for the new year Tuesday morning after being sworn in to serve a second term as the Queen City's 48th mayor.
Her husband, attorney Michael Craig, administered the oath of office during an inaugural ceremony at the newly-rehabilitated Rex Theatre surrounded by a large gathering of friends, family and state and local officials.
City government and Manchester residents are ready "to work together and move our city forward," Mayor Craig said.
“By building upon past successes, acknowledging our challenges, and working together, we must enact policies that help lift up all of our residents,” she said. “As I said two years ago, this work will not be easy or quick, but it is essential. I look forward to going to work, every day, to serve the people of this city - the city that made me who I am today.”
Craig shared the stage with newly-elected aldermen and school board members, who also were sworn in, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, and five former city mayors: Frank Guinta, Robert Baines, Sylvio Dupuis, Ray Wieczorek, and Ted Gatsas.
The mayor began her speech by highlighting progress over the past two years in the city, noting a six percent decrease in crime, a 16 percent decrease in opioid overdoses, the largest increase in spending on Manchester schools in 14 years, and more than $250 million dollars in new, private investments in the city's economy.
“We’ve invested in affordable housing and upgraded our parks,” said Craig. “We began a solar project, developed the first-ever citywide sidewalk improvement plan, and were awarded a $10.5 million dollar grant for college and career-readiness for our students.
"Standing before you today, I’m excited about what the future holds and what we can do together. Through collaboration, we’ll work to build a Manchester with thriving neighborhoods, dynamic cultural centers and strong schools for every child.”
The Queen City has made strides on social issues and crime, she said.
“The challenges we face today – the addiction epidemic, homelessness, mental illness – did not arise overnight, and are not specific to our community,” Craig said. "These issues are complex, and there’s no simple solution. Last year, we established the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness. As a direct result of the task force, we’ve added outreach workers, amplified community policing efforts and hired a homelessness prevention coordinator. We’ve increased funding to the shelter to stay open during the day, and will continue to convene our Emergency Operations Center to make headway on pressing issues surrounding homelessness.”
Craig said more work remains to be done.
“We’ll continue to call upon the state to increase treatment options across New Hampshire and open more emergency shelter beds,” said Craig. “Manchester cannot solve the state’s issues alone, and, over the next two years, we’ll continue to work and advocate for increased services for all Granite Staters.”
Craig also highlighted steps taken to make Manchester safe, which includes a 3-year plan to hire another 30 police officers, 19 of which will hit the streets in 2020, and outfitting police with body cameras.
“I’m confident that this move, coupled with predictive policing and data analytics, will decrease officer response times, and will drive crime down further,” the mayor said.
Craig also highlighted the work being done by Manchester Proud to develop a strategic plan “to help define the future of education in our city.”
“Everyone from parents, teachers, students, residents, and business owners have been involved in this process,” she said. “And by continuing this collaboration we will help our learners and our educators grow. In the next two years, we’ll continue to improve our public schools. We’ll design innovative programs and drive new ideas, such as implementing a dual-language elementary school and developing our high schools into magnet learning centers. We’ll make investments in our educators -- working toward a fair and sustainable contract, increasing professional development opportunities, and building a culture of trust and support.”
Craig closed her remarks telling residents the city will achieve “great things” with their help.
“Together, we will enter this decade with hope, with grit, and with determination,” she said. “Together, we will build a smarter city. And together, we will keep Manchester moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.