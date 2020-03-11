MANCHESTER - Mayor Joyce Craig delivered a “State of the City” address Wednesday morning that highlighted her first term in office while unveiling several new initiatives, including the formation of a housing task force to address the lack of affordable housing in the Queen City and a new multicultural advisory council.
“Over the last two years, we rolled up our sleeves, and worked together to move Manchester forward,” read Craig’s prepared remarks. “We’re strengthening our schools to ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed. We’re strengthening our economy to help our businesses thrive. We’re strengthening our community to provide a better future for our residents. The state of our city is strong, and our future is bright.”
Craig presented the first “State of the City” address of her second term in office Wednesday morning before a sold-out breakfast meeting of the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.
Craig reminded those in attendance Wednesday that she got into public service “because of my passion for education,” saying strong schools are foundation for thriving communities with better jobs, safer neighborhoods, and higher property values.
Over the past two years, Craig said, officials have put Spanish and French classes back in Manchester middle schools, decreased class sizes in the elementary schools, and launched a course where high school students are building a working airplane.
“Thanks to many of you in this room, Manchester Proud produced the first-ever, community-based, strategic plan as a roadmap to better engage and meet the needs of our students, to support our educators, and to break down barriers so our district is truly equitable and inclusive,” said Craig. “With the adoption of the Manchester Proud plan, a new school board that’s focused on policy, and a superintendent, Dr. Goldhardt, who’s vision is focused on raising the bar and lowering the barriers for all students — things are coming together.”
Craig cited “bold goals” school administrators have set for the district, including a 100 percent high school graduation rate, having all students reading at or above grade level by 3rd grade, and increasing enrollment in advanced placement and college enrollment courses by 25 percent for students of color or whose families fall below the poverty line.
Craig announced a $10,000 donation from Brady Sullivan to ensure students enrolled in AP courses, who may not otherwise have the financial means, can afford to take the AP tests.
“I believe we're experiencing the most exciting time for public education our city has ever seen,” said Craig. “In the coming years, we’ll continue to design innovative programs and drive new ideas. And I’m confident, under the leadership of Dr. Goldhardt and his team, we’ll soon have a fair and sustainable contract for our educators.”
Craig said since 2010, energy and sustainability initiatives have reduced Manchester’s CO2 emissions by more than 30 percent. On Wednesday, she announced the Queen City has established a goal of 50 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.
“Through energy-efficiency projects we’re working to keep energy costs down, reduce our city’s carbon footprint, and help to conserve our natural resources,” said Craig.
Craig announced she is launching a housing task force to examine the affordable housing crisis in the Queen City.
“Rental costs are at a historic high, while rental vacancy rates are near an all-time low,” said Craig. “Through research, discussions, and community and stakeholder engagement, the task force will provide recommendations that respond to both the assumptions and the realities of affordable housing in Manchester.”
Citing diversity as one of the city’s greatest strengths, Craig announced the formation of the Mayor’s Multicultural Advisory Council.
“This council will serve as a link between city government and our community to enhance engagement, strengthen relationships, and ensure all residents feel welcomed, respected and accepted,” said Craig. “Diversity is a critical factor for a thriving, prosperous city, and I look forward to working with this council to ensure that intentional efforts are made to further support all of our city’s residents.”
The breakfast forum featured a question and answer session between Craig and chamber president Mike Skelton.
Skelton asked the mayor for any updates regarding the city’s planning efforts regarding the potential impact of COVID-19.
“We had a briefing last week with all of the department heads to give everyone a briefing from the health department perspective, but also to talk about what we need to do in the event that we all can’t come to work,” said Craig. “So thinking about our individual departments - which I would encourage all of you to do for your businesses as well - identify essential employees, think about what we can do online, and think about communication, which is key in all of this.”
Craig reiterated there have been no COVID-19 cases identified in Manchester, at least as of early Wednesday.
“It’s all about common sense right now and doing what you feel comfortable doing, and knowing that the city is hoping for the best while preparing for the worst,” Craig said.
Skelton also asked the mayor about the issue of crime in the city, specifically domestic violence calls. Statistics released last week by Manchester police show violent crime in Manchester was up 6% in 2019, fueled by jumps in homicides and aggravated assaults. The statistics also show a 6% drop in property crimes — including burglary, theft and auto theft. Because property crime outnumbers violent crime 5-to-1, the overall serious crime rate dropped 4% in 2019.
Skelton asked Craig what the city is doing to address cases of domestic violence, which he said constitute nearly 25 percent of reports to Manchester police. Craig said that over the last two years city officials have approved the hiring of 15 new police officers, with another 10 coming on board this July, resulting in the largest compliment Manchester police has had.
“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to hear those numbers,” said Craig. “By increasing the number of police officers on our force, I am confident that we will be able to address these needs and other needs within the community. We have SRO’s (school resource officers) in all of our middle schools and high schools. Our community policing officer should help, but again it’s communication. It’s making sure that individuals know when this is happening and need to feel comfortable calling the police. It’s the relationships that the police have with the community, and increasing the force that I believe will help.”