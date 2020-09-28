MANCHESTER -- Mayor Joyce Craig said today that she will bring her nominee for the job of police chief to aldermen next week, filling the slot that will open this week when Carlo Capano retires.
Craig also announced that the current assistant police chief, Ryan Grant, will serve as interim police chief until a new chief assumes the job.
Capano announced on Sept. 1 that he would retire as of month's end; he had held the job for a little more than two years.
The quick turnaround for a nominee means it is likely Craig has selected an internal candidate. The deadline for internal postings was Sept. 10, and it appears the city did not advertise externally for a chief. For example, an advertisement for the job was never posted with the New Hampshire Association of Police Chiefs, and no posting was up today on the website of the International Association of Police Chiefs.
Craig, who is the daughter-in-law of retired Manchester police chief Louis Craig, said she will make her selection known on Oct. 6. The nomination will lie over until Oct. 20, when it will go before the full board for a vote.
Earlier this month, Grant said he is not interested in the job, raising speculation that several police captains would apply for the position.