MANCHESTER -- Mayor Joyce Craig said Monday she will bring her nominee for the job of police chief to aldermen next week, filling the slot that will open when Chief Carlo Capano retires Wednesday.
In her two-sentence statement, Craig gave no hint about whom she has selected. But the quick turnaround suggests the nominee is likely an internal candidate.
Craig, who is the daughter-in-law of retired Manchester police chief Louis Craig, said she will announce her selection on Oct. 6. The nomination will go before aldermen for a vote on Oct. 20.
Assistant Police Chief Ryan Grant will lead the department as of Thursday.
Capano announced on Sept. 1 that he would retire at the end of this month. He has held the job for a little more than two years.
Manchester has a long tradition of selecting police chiefs within its ranks. Capano was an assistant chief before being elevated to the job in 2018.
Earlier this month, Grant told the Manchester Police Commission that he is not interested in the job, raising speculation that several police captains would apply for the position.
The deadline for internal postings was Sept. 10, and it appears the city did not advertise externally for a chief.
For example, an advertisement for the job was never posted with the New Hampshire Association of Police Chiefs, and no posting was up Monday on the website of the International Association of Police Chiefs.
Human Resources Director Kathleen Ferguson acknowledged several emailed questions from the Union Leader and said she would reply soon. The mayor’s office did not return a telephone call seeking elaboration.