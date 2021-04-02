The former state representative who lost the 2019 mayoral race to Joyce Craig is exploring a second run for Manchester mayor.
Victoria Sullivan on Friday announced she was considering a second run for mayor, after taking just one of Manchester's 12 wards in 2019 and winning 42% of the vote citywide to Craig's 56%. Sullivan is the second Republican to announce consideration of a candidacy for the nonpartisan mayoral election -- former school board member Rich Girard is also considering a run.
Craig is serving her second two-year term as mayor, and her chief of staff said she will decide in the coming weeks if she will seek a third term.
Since losing the 2019 race, Sullivan has scarcely let up in her criticism of Craig, and said she thinks city residents are also critical of Craig.
“I’ve listened to a lot of Queen City residents over the last year about their views on the state of the city," Sullivan said in an email to supporters. "They, like me, believe we can do better."
Girard too has said he is listening to complaints from people who think the city could be better with a different mayor.
A consultant who managed Sullivan's 2019 campaign, Derek Dufresne, is aiding in her exploratory phase. Dufresne said he thought Sullivan could understand the problems of normal families muddling through COVID-19. Sullivan has two sons who have missed sports this year, and her husband took on additional work, Dufresne said. Sullivan was a stay-at-home mother during the 2019 campaign, but now works for a preschool program at the University of New Hampshire.
Republican donors and activists have urged Sullivan to run again, Dufresne said Friday.
Sullivan's Friday announcement of her exploration of a second run for mayor did not get into specifics about what she thought could be improved in Manchester, but her 2019 campaign focused on crime and homelessness.
Though the Manchester Police Department data showed violent crime has dropped every year since 2016, Sullivan often claimed in 2019 that crime was "spiking" as she criticized Craig. Sullivan proposed sending other towns and cities a bill when someone whose last known address was outside of Manchester sought help for a substance addiction at a Manchester fire station, and criminalizing the act of giving money to a panhandler -- as numerous court cases have held panhandling is protected under the First Amendment.
Over the last year, some of Sullivan's other 2019 ideas -- including hiring more police officers, giving business owners more control of downtown sidewalks and making changes to the bail reform law -- have already been put in place.
Next week, according to her campaign, Sullivan intends to visit businesses around the city to hear how they have been impacted by crime, homelessness and COVID-19.