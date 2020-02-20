CROYDON -- The outside firm hired to evaluate Croydon’s police department last year never produced a report after the board of selectmen backed out of the process, according to information obtained by the Union Leader.
Croydon finds itself in turmoil once again over its police department, after the board voted to dissolve the department Tuesday night and Police Chief Richard Lee walked out of town hall in his underwear, boots and a hat in a snowstorm when the board reportedly demanded all of his town-issued gear.
Lee said Thursday last year’s evaluation was killed when selectmen realized the report would not support their position.
“Obviously they were not getting what they wanted, a bad report on me,” Lee said.
The town contracted with Municipal Resources Inc., or MRI, in 2018 to evaluate the department. It does not appear the evaluation was completed.
MRI CEO Alan Gould said Tuesday that his firm consulted with Croydon for four hours in January 2019.
“We were never engaged to complete a report,” he said.
In response to a Right-to-Know request, Select Board Chair Russell Edwards said Thursday that no report exists.
"There is not one. I spoke to Alan Gould from MRI at the NHMA annual meeting and was told they had not prepared one, as the board was pursuing a different tack,” Edwards said.
Edwards was appointed to the board last year, long after the MRI evaluation was dropped. Both Edwards and Lee said the town spent $600 to $700 on MRI’s work. Gould declined to discuss the specifics of his work with the town.
The potential existence of the MRI report was used by selectmen last year to justify the possibility of dissolving the department and contracting with the Newport Police Department.
A surprise warrant to eliminate the department was added to the March Town Meeting, sparking a furor among residents. Then-Select Board Chair Gary Quimby said at a subsequent selectmen’s meeting that the town was waiting for the MRI report before it decided what to do with the department.
Selectman Joe Marko characterized the MRI contract work as an “investigation” at the same meeting.
Lee said Thursday that MRI evaluated his department, and that he received recommendations from the evaluation that he has subsequently followed, such as moving the police evidence from an off-site location and into Town Hall. Lee, the department's only officer, was with Croydon for close to 20 years.
Quimby and Selectman Reagan Clarke both quit the board amid the controversy after the 2019 Town Meeting, leaving Marko to appoint Ian Underwood during an emergency meeting. They were the only selectmen on the board when voters overwhelmingly supported keeping the department at a Special Town Meeting. Edwards was appointed over the summer.
Marko did not respond to a request to explain his comments about the MRI “investigation.”
Edwards said the board considers the May vote to keep the department “advisory” and not legally binding. He also said the vote was about contracting with Newport, not keeping the Croydon Police Department.
The relationship between Lee and the board continued to sour after the May vote. Lee had issues getting the town to pay the fuel bill for his cruiser, which selectmen chalked up to a misunderstanding. He also had problems with the replacement radio the board bought, saying it was too weak and left him in danger while on patrol because he could not radio for assistance. The board eventually purchased a better radio.
Edwards said Tuesday night’s decision to eliminate the department was about money. The town is paying about $50,000 for the department. Croydon will be policed by the New Hampshire State Police from now on, he said.
Lee said that he handed over his keys, gun, belt, Kevlar vest and uniform when selectmen told him they wanted all of his police equipment “immediately.” He walked out into the snow to head to his Newport home, reportedly refusing the offer of a ride. His wife came to pick him up on Route 10 after he had gone about three-quarters of a mile.