Control of the Croydon Police Department’s records and case evidence is being transferred over to New Hampshire State Police and the Sullivan County Attorney’s office in the wake of the town’s decision to dissolve the department.
Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway said Monday that the process to secure the information and evidence is well underway.
“The Town of Croydon, the Sullivan County Attorney’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and other area law enforcement agencies are working to make sure the integrity of ongoing prosecutions is maintained,” Hathaway said.
Last week, Croydon’s board of selectmen voted to dissolve its one-man police force. After board members reportedly demanded all of Chief Richard Lee’s town-issued equipment immediately, Lee walked home in a snowstorm in his underwear. Lee, who served as the town’s police prosecutor, declined to hand over control of the police records and evidence to the selectmen last week. Lee has said he is exploring his legal options.
State police will provide police services to town. Croydon is covered by state police Troop C, which is based in Keene more than 40 miles away.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Russell Edwards said the town was spending close to $50,000 a year on the police department, and that the decision to dissolve the department was for economic reasons. The department is budgeted at $41,000 for this current fiscal year, though Edwards said there were other costs related to the department.
Lee had been in the hot seat since last year when the board tried to eliminate the department and go with a police contract with neighboring Newport at the March Town Meeting. Newport never had a proposed contract and voters reacted strongly to that plan, forcing a Special Town Meeting and rejecting the selectmen’s Newport proposal.