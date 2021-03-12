Dartmouth College students want the town to change the definition of “family” in the zoning ordinances to allow more students to live in a single apartment.
“This has people very anxious,” said Town Manager Julia Griffin.
The effort is coming via a petitioned warrant article prepared by Dartmouth Student August Ray Jones that would change the definition of family when it comes to rental units in town.
“The definition of relation is outdated and fundamentally biased against modern relationships,” Jones wrote in the petition.
Jones did not respond to a request for comment, but said the consequences of the current “family” definition is to limit the number of renters who can occupy an apartment in town. Many Dartmouth students who live off campus find themselves with steep monthly rents, as much as $5,000 a month for a house.
“It is not any secret that Hanover is a very expensive town to live in,” Jones wrote.
The current definition of family restricts the number of people unrelated by blood, marriage, or adoption who can share a home to three people. There are no limits on the number of people related by blood, marriage, or family under the town ordinance. Jones wants to see the limit to allow for up to two unrelated adults per bedroom.
“Society accepts that two unmarried adults may share a bedroom,” Jones wrote.
Jones’ petition is headed for a hearing on Tuesday before the planning board. Chair Brian Edwards declined to discuss the intent of the petition.
“We will wait and see what the petitioner has to say,” Edwards said.
Voters will ultimately get to decide, as the petition garnered enough signatures to make it to the Town Meeting warrant. Griffin said Hanover is planning to hold its town meeting in either June or July depending on the COVID-19 situation.
Griffin said the town already has issues of overcrowding in apartments and houses near the college, as students and landlords generally ignore the ordinance limiting occupations. Jones’ proposal would open the floodgates in neighborhoods that are already under stress, Griffin said.
“When that kind of proposal comes through, it sets off all sorts of alarm bells in neighborhoods that have student rentals,” Griffin said. “That’s just a ticket to disaster with neighborhood relations.”
Griffin said the students who opt for off-campus housing always get a better deal than what the college offers. The college charges about $10,000 a year for housing in dorms, and close to $7,000 a year for meals. A lot of the students who rent end up paying exorbitant rents, and they are unaware of their rights as tenants, she said. This results in too many students paying high rents to live in substandard housing, she said.
Many landlords either look the other way, or knowingly rent out their housing units to more than three people, and the town has a difficult time enforcing the ordinance.
“It’s a constant challenge for us to enforce this appropriately,” Griffin said.
Oftentimes town officials only find out about a problem house when neighbors complain about noise, or the large number of cars parked at one house, Griffin said.
Griffin plans to bring an ordinance to selectmen later this year though would allow the town to start inspecting rental units.