BRENTWOOD -- The Rockingham County delegation has given the green light to plans for a new $55 million building to house several county offices.
The 85,000-square-foot building will include a new sheriff’s office with a dispatch center, community corrections facility, county attorney’s office, and offices for the registry of deeds and county delegation.
It will be built on land near the existing county complex on North Road.
On Monday, the delegation voted 47-3 to approve a bond of up to $30 million for the project. The rest of the funding is expected to come from federal funds through the American Rescue Plan to address expanded space for social distancing, improved ventilation, and other safety improvements.
County Commissioner Thomas Tombarello said officials began discussing the need for a building about eight years ago.
“If we did not build this building now with this (American Rescue Plan) federal money, this building in five or 10 years is going to be upwards of $80 million. There’s no better time to build this building,” he said.
Tombarello said he hopes construction will begin in the spring.
The county has been leasing space from the state to house the county attorney’s offices and registry of deeds offices in the Rockingham County Superior Court building. County officials have complained for years that the space is inadequate and plagued by other problems.
County Attorney Pat Conway said she was thrilled that the delegation OK’d the funds because her office desperately needs more space.
“Currently, my attorneys and investigators are sharing offices. In fact, our space is so limited that I have a couple of attorneys working in cubicles. Our victim advocates are also forced to work in cubicles even though they meet with victims on a routine basis and deal with highly sensitive and emotional subject matter. The building will expand our space in a way that allows the attorneys, advocates and investigators to have their own office space which is necessary to perform all of the job responsibilities they are expected to provide to the citizens of Rockingham County,” she said.
Conway also complained about building deficiencies in the courthouse.
She’s worked in the building for more than 20 years and said the building has experienced numerous problems, including bursting pipes and issues with sewage, temperature and mold.
“My staff work very hard and they deserve to work in a building that is safe,” she said.
Conway said she is also excited about plans to have an in-house treatment center for the jail.
“This treatment program will offer valuable rehabilitation to our inmates so that when they are released into society he (or) she will not recidivate and continue to place our community at risk,” she said.