The town of Plaistow will pay departing Town Manager Mark Pearson more than $250,000 over the next year as part of a deal reached with selectmen.
According to a voluntary resignation separation agreement signed on June 17, Pearson will be paid $4,886 a week from July 1 through June 30, 2022. The payment is described as a “weekly severance (retirement)” in the agreement.
Pearson, who was most recently earning $180,000 a year, is leaving after four years on the job and with four years left on his contract.
Pearson couldn’t be reached for comment this week on his decision to leave at a time when Police Chief Douglas Mullin remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office into an allegation that Mullin assaulted a police officer in his office.
Assistant Town Manager Greg Colby, who will assume town manager duties when Pearson leaves on June 30, has described Pearson’s departure as a retirement.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Darrell Britton declined to comment on the specifics of the agreement with Pearson.
“I’m happy for him that he finally could retire and picked the time that he did. He was very happy to become a retiree as we all would be someday. I’m tickled pink for him,” he said Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Pearson will continue to receive health insurance through Dec. 31, 2022 conditioned on a 15% contribution with 85% paid by the town.
The agreement states that “town and retiree paid taxes and any other legally required deductions will be deducted from weekly payment.”
Pearson has also agreed not to bring any complaints or take any legal action against the town and “fully and completely releases and forever discharges the town, its elected officials, employees, representatives and agents” from any and all claims, including demands, liabilities, damages and judgments.
“The employee represents that he has not filed any complaints, charges or lawsuits against the town with any governmental agency or any court, agrees that he will not initiate, assist or encourage such actions,” the agreement said.