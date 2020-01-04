DERRY -- The town of Derry is taking its first steps to legalize sports betting by outlining which town zones it would be permitted in should voters approve it in the spring.
On Tuesday, the town council will be reviewing a first read of an amendment to the town’s zoning ordinance.
As written currently, the General Commercial, General Commercial IV and Industrial IV districts will include sports wagering as a permitted use.
Town Administrator Dave Caron said Derry has a permissive use zoning ordinance, meaning zones need to list all uses permitted, rather than list prohibited uses.
After the Town Council reviews the language of the amendment, there will be a public hearing on the change on Jan. 21, after which the council will vote on it.
Caron said the Town Council believes sports betting has some benefit as an economic generator.
“I think it’s good that we’re looking at ways to bring in revenue that doesn’t fall on the backs of taxpayers,” Town Councilor Jim Morgan said.
In September, the Town Council directed the planning board, planning department staff and the economic development office to come up with a recommendation for which zones would be best to locate a sports betting business. The planning board approved its recommendation on Dec. 18.
On Dec. 30, New Hampshire became the 14th state -- and the second in New England after Rhode Island -- to legalize sports betting. The state law only allows for 10 retail locations for betting to take place statewide, and five mobile platforms.
According to Morgan, Town Councilor Brian Chirichiello, who is also a state representative, informed the council that the change in law was coming and that Derry may want to be prepared if there was an opportunity to get a licensed establishment in town.
While councilors support the measure, they aren't predicting any major windfall from it.
"I think it's too early to tell what the impact is going to be here," Morgan said.
So far, due to the recent municipal elections in the fall, five cities — Manchester, Laconia, Somersworth, Claremont and Berlin — got a head start in legalizing sports betting. Towns like Derry have to wait until March for voters to approve it in their communities.
By amending the zoning ordinance before the March 10 vote, Derry hopes to save itself from any bureaucratic delays if residents decide to legalize sports betting, allowing any interested businesses to get an earlier start, Caron said.
The Town Council will hold a public hearing on the ballot question on Feb. 18.
