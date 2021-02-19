When he abruptly stepped down from his position as Keene’s Ward 3 city councilor, Terry Clark told the public he wanted to spend more time in his new role as an elected Cheshire County Commissioner.
However, according to documents, Clark was facing discipline for recording a non-public meeting with the city attorney.
“I’m not proud of it,” Clark said Friday. “It was a last-minute kind of thing and I don’t even know why I did it.”
The city council adjourned from its Jan. 21 public meeting and went to have a discussion with the city’s attorney. According to the complaint filed by At-Large Councilor Michael Remy, people noticed Clark was recording the meeting after about 20 minutes of the non-public session.
Remy filed a complaint on Feb. 1 with the city, asking that a discipline investigation be started against Clark. On Feb. 4, Clark announced his resignation.
“I was frustrated when the incident happened,” Remy said.
Remy said soon after he filed his complaint, a city employee with the city clerk's office contacted him to ask if he would withdraw his complaint if Clark resigned from the council. Remy said without Clark, the complaint would be moot. Remy would rather Clark had stayed on and the council investigated the matter and followed the process, but the matter appears closed.
“I don’t have an opinion if his resignation was a good thing or a bad thing,” Remy said.
Clark said he had no intention to share the recording, and that he was making the recording for his own recollection, which is allowed. Remy stated in his letter that the recording violated New Hampshire’s state law that all recordings need consent from the parties being recorded, which Clark disputes.
Clark contends he checked with an attorney and New Hampshire’s two-party consent law generally does not stand up when challenged, though he acknowledged he should have let people know he was making the recording.
“I probably should have told everyone and I apologize,” Clark said.
Neither Clark nor Remy would discuss the purpose of the meeting with the city attorney, as they are unable to do that under the state’s open meeting laws. Remy said Clark was told that he had to delete the recording as soon as it was discovered.
Clark maintains he wants to focus on his position on the county commission, and said Remy’s complaint was the “last straw.”
“I have many policy disagreements with the mayor and his proteges. It’s just time to stop beating myself against the wall,” Clark said.
As part of his complaint, Remy also forwarded the council an email from a constituent about Clark’s behavior in August. According to the email, Clark berated a convenience store clerk in August for not wearing a face mask.
“I did not harass them at all,” Clark said. “They’re just anti-maskers, that’s all.”
Clark is a Realtor who served on the council for more than a decade. He has stated he plans to focus on developing Keene’s can energy plan.