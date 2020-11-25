Residents in the city of Dover are questioning their water and sewer bills, saying the most recent quarterly ones sent out by the city are shockingly high.
“I’m used to paying $200 to $300, but not $619,” said Joyce Auger of Browning Drive.
Auger said when she received her quarterly statement for July 1 to Sept. 30 last week, she contacted her neighbors, who said their bills had also gone up.
In past years, Auger had filled her pool, which she did not do this year. She said she was also mindful of her water consumption over the summer because of the drought.
“We actually had been conserving. I hadn’t been watering anything since July because of the drought,” Auger said.
City Manager Michael Joyal implemented a mandatory ban on outdoor water use Aug. 21 when officials at the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services urged communities where the drought was considered severe to invoke water restrictions.
That is why Allison Bryan, who lives on Renaud Avenue with her mother, Liz, is concerned about the number of people who have also said they have had their bills more than double.
“Bills like that don’t double, triple, or quadruple. There’s something going on,” Bryan said.
Bryan said in addition to her family’s water and sewer bills increasing, taxes have gone up for homeowners in recent years.
Trash bag prices went up again this year even though the city switched companies.
“People are so mad, they’re talking about moving,” Bryan said.
John Storer, Dover’s community services director, said he thinks there is a lot of confusion about the water and sewer bill increases, saying it is being blown out of proportion on social media.
Storer said the fiscal year 2021 budget approved by city councilors on May 14 included an increase in both water and sewer rates. Water went from $5.40 to $5.54 per unit, which is 748 gallons.
The sewer rate went from $9.05 per unit to $9.47, Storer said.
“There was nothing that happened to double or triple the rates,” Storer said.
Storer said Dover’s water rate is lower than many other communities in New Hampshire.
“It’s going to be cold comfort for folks, but our rates are below the state average,” Storer said.
City officials say that the number one cause for a high bill is a leaking toilet. They suggest people check for leaks by looking at the little blue dial on the face of their meter.
If that dial is slowly turning while no water is being used, then there is a high likelihood of a leak somewhere inside the home.
They also say people can put food coloring in the back of their toilet tank. If that color shows up in the toilet bowl after 30 minutes, there is an issue.
If a customer does not believe the amount due on their water and sewer bill is valid, they can file an abatement request within 180 days from the date of the bill in question.
All bills are due 30 days from the billing date. Daily interest will accrue on the unpaid bill after then, which is calculated by taking the amount due times 1.5 percent divided by 30.
Anyone who has questions can call the water and sewer billing office at 516-6028.