DUBLIN — After a surge of visitors to Dublin Lake in the past year, town officials are considering restricting parking along its shores.
“We're not limiting access to anything. We’re simply trying to control parking in a safe way,” said Select Board chair Chris Raymond.
Town Administrator Kate Fuller said the proposal is to ban parking on the water side of Lake Road, which wraps around the shoreline. Fuller said parking by the lake over the summer resulted in safety issues for pedestrians, and limited access for police and fire vehicles. Also, some of the lake's banks eroded.
Steve Baldwin, the vice chair of the town’s planning board, worries that residents who live around the lake will try to use the parking issue to limit access to the water.
“There are those who want to privatize the lake and shut it down, basically, ‘no peasants allowed,’” Baldwin said.
Baldwin has fought efforts to restrict access to the lake for years, arguing that all residents have a right to use state waters. He said some Lake Road residents have been known to put "no trespassing" notices on public land, and some have chased off bathers and hikers who have a right to the lake.
The increase of visitors at the lake last year is tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that kind of crowding is less likely this year as people are getting vaccinated and restrictions are being lifted.
“Last year was a tough year with COVID, and people were not able to get out of the house,” Baldwin said.
Fuller said Dublin isn’t alone in dealing with extra people at attractions. Last year, Lyndeborough cut off access to Purgatory Falls, and Wilton banned parking that allowed people to access Garwin Falls. This year, Mason is considering a camping ban at its town quarry, and Harrisville is dealing with issues at Silver Lake.
“Every single town that has any kind of attraction has dealt with something like this,” Fuller said.
Raymond said the town has no intention of keeping people out of the water, but the town wants to deal with the safety issues.
“We're just trying to keep everyone safe and happy,” Raymond said.