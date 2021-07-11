Despite a warning from the state agency overseeing public access to lakes, Dublin selectmen are going forward with plans to restrict parking around Dublin Lake.
In a letter to the Public Water Access Advisory Board, Select Board Chair Chris Raymond asserted the board’s legal right to set parking restrictions in town.
“The (board) understands that it has the authority to regulate the use of public roads, including Lake Road, and it believes it has exercised its authority reasonably,” Raymond wrote in the letter sent to the Public Water Access Advisory Board late last month.
Dublin’s select board adopted a new parking ordinance on June 8 that restricts parking on Lake Road, which encircles Dublin Lake. In May, Thomas Quarles, chairman of the New Hampshire Public Water Access Advisory Board, sent a letter to town officials warning them that the plans to restrict parking could result in some legal jeopardy for the town.
“As recreational sites for the general public to access public waters, the PWAAB scrutinizes parking restrictions that are intended to and will have the effect of restricting public access with great care,” Quarles wrote in the May letter.
The town sought legal counsel before moving forward with the parking restrictions.
Raymond has maintained that the town does not want to restrict access to the lake, but protect the lake from too much traffic. Last year saw a surge of visitors to Dublin Lake, as people went outdoors to escape COVID-19 restrictions.
“The current proposal to add ‘no parking’ signs to Lake Road along the shore side of Brown’s Cove, with the current ‘no parking’ signs already on the other side of the road, effectively prohibits public water access to Brown’s Cove, an important historic access site for the general public including users of the Pumpelly Trail,” Quarles wrote.
According to Quarles, the area around Brown’s Cove was deeded to the town as a site that is meant to give members of the public access to the lake. By restricting parking around the cove, the town is effectively limiting public access to the lake.