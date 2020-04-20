A proposal to construct an estimated $40 million-plus building to house the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office and other county offices may be shelved for this year due to the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic.
County officials have been working on the plan for the new building and were expected to present it to the county delegation for a vote when the new budget is approved within the next couple of months, but that plan is now in limbo.
With non-essential businesses closed until May 4 at the earliest, more than 100,000 New Hampshire residents filing for unemployment in the past month, and the economy at a standstill, County Commissioner Kevin Coyle said he will not support moving ahead with the project this year.
Coyle said it would be “irresponsible” to push the plan through at this time.
“We’re in a whole different world,” he said Monday, adding that every county department is now likely to face cuts and to propose a new building is “not a good idea right now.”
The building would house the county attorney’s office, registry of deeds, sheriff’s office, a new dispatch center, and a community corrections center to provide more comprehensive drug treatment.
It would be built on North Road on county-owned land across from the county jail.
For the project to move forward, the three county commissioners must vote to propose a bond. The bond would then be presented to the county delegation, which approves the county budget and any bond proposals. The delegation is comprised of state representatives from the county.
Commissioner Thomas Tombarello also said he doesn’t think he can support funding the project this year.
“With the world upside down and 22 million unemployed, it’s pretty hard for me to go out and spend taxpayers’ money. I just think it’s hard to ask a guy that lives next door to me and that guy out of work who owns a small business that’s going to close to help me build a building that’s close to $40 million,” he said.
Tombarello said he is supportive of working on a building design this year and proposing it at a better time.
While he feels a new building is needed, Tombarello said he also believes the current proposal is too big and too expensive.
In February, Commissioner Kevin St. James, the board’s chairman, had supported moving forward with the building project this year, but he said Monday that he didn’t want to comment on the project.
“We’re just trying to get a handle on the budget,” he said.
State Rep. John O’Connor, R-Derry, who chairs a space allocation committee, said he hopes the project moves ahead this year.
Not only is the new building needed, he said, but the project would also put people back to work as the economy tries to recover from the pandemic.
“This may be an opportune time,” he said.