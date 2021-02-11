An effort is underway to bring back Nashua’s spending cap, which was deemed unenforceable by the state’s highest court two years ago because it did not have an override provision.
State Sen. Kevin Avard, R-Nashua, is sponsoring Senate Bill 52, which would require city charter exclusions and ordinances that allow for an override of a spending cap with a supermajority vote.
Avard said some Nashua residents are concerned about “what seems to be an out-of-control spending and upshifting of blame on the state” for the city’s property taxes.
“We want to basically live within our means. We want the city to do well,” he said.
Nashua voters adopted the spending cap in 1993.
Former aldermen Fred Teeboom and Dan Moriarty filed a civil lawsuit against the city alleging that aldermen violated the city charter when they approved an ordinance in 2017 to remove $9 million in wastewater funds from the general fund budget without a formal vote to override the spending cap.
Superior Court Judge Charles Temple dismissed the lawsuit. Temple said the court would not invalidate the spending cap, even though it is not enforceable.
Mayor Jim Donchess said the city is careful with its money whether a spending cap is in place or not.
“I think we have done our best to keep a good balance between services and the tax rate,” said Donchess.
Last year’s city budget was up less than 3% and included a substantial increase in health care costs that accounted for about half of the raise, he said.
Donchess said earlier that the city is also facing a $3 million increase in fiscal year 2021 health care expenses, as well as substantial increases in pension costs.
“I am planning to submit a very tight budget,” he said. “ … We have a hiring freeze and we are saving money where we can.”