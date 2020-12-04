Enfield’s select board is expected on Monday night to publicly discuss $35,000 in surprise COVID-19 bonuses Enfield’s town manager paid to employees days before he left his job.
Ryan Aylesworth, who departed Enfield at the end of November for a job as town manager in Mansfield, Conn., said he decided to pay out the bonuses to recognize the work done by the town employees during the pandemic.
“I didn’t feel it was right to fail to recognize their work,” Aylesworth said.
As part of the state’s COVID-19 relief efforts, police officers, firefighters, EMS staff and long-term care nurses received a $300 weekly stipend. Aylesworth said many others, like water department employees, transfer station workers and even workers in the town clerk’s office, also put themselves at risk by interacting with the public.
The one-time bonuses ranged from a few hundred dollars to about $2,000, depending on whether employees were full- or part-time and how much they interacted with the public.
Asked if the select board had the chance to discuss the bonuses beforehand, board member Meredith Smith declined to answer. She did say she received an email from Aylesworth two days before Thanksgiving in which she learned about the bonuses.
“I was surprised he had done that,” Smith said.
Smith said the topic is likely to come up at Monday’s select board meeting, which the public is welcome to attend via Zoom.
Aylesworth, who did not authorize a bonus for himself, said they were similar to the one-time payments selectmen in the neighboring town of Plainfield authorized in May.
Plainfield Town Administrator Stephen Halleran said selectmen authorized payments that ranged between $900 and $1,200 for seven to nine town employees.
“Our town office has never closed and our highway department never ceased working,” Halleran said. “It was a nice gesture on the part of the selectmen.”
Aylesworth said he authorized the Enfield employees’ bonuses, which he had the legal authority to do.
The bonuses were paid out of the town’s general operating budget and will not have a big impact on the town’s overall finances, he said.
“We’re still ending the year with a modest surplus,” Aylesworth said.