EPPING -- With some reluctance, selectmen this week renewed a five-year agreement that gives a tax break to an affiliate of Exeter Health Resources Inc. that leases property to Epping Regional Health Center.
The deal was first worked out about five years ago after Exeter Med Real, which owns the property at 212 Calef Highway, sued the town over its taxes.
EMR argued that it should be exempt from taxes since it’s a nonprofit corporation created to buy or lease property, which is then leased or subleased to its affiliates, including Exeter Hospital and Core Physicians.
Exeter Hospital and Core Physicians lease the property from EMR to operate the health center.
EMR, the hospital and Core Physicians are all subsidiaries of Exeter Health Resources and recognized as tax-exempt organizations by the Internal Revenue Service, they said in the lawsuit.
While the town initially taxed the property when the health center first opened in 2013, EMR maintained that it should be tax-exempt because it’s considered a charitable organization that promotes public health.
In response to the litigation, the town agreed to allow the center to make a payment in lieu of taxes, which provides compensation for tax revenue lost due to nontaxable property.
Under the agreement, the town reduced the amount that the center would have paid in property taxes by 10%.
It’s a deal that some selectmen argue isn’t fair.
“I have to go on record to say I don’t like anything about this,” Selectman Joe Trombley said at Monday’s board meeting.
He said he doesn’t like the fact that “we’re giving a multi-million dollar organization a 10 percent cut on taxes.”
Trombley said he doesn’t believe in giving a “successful business operation” a tax break when other businesses don’t get one.
However, he said that based on the town’s legal review it was decided that the agreement was likely “the best deal that we’ll get.”
Selectman Adam Munguia, the board’s chairman, expressed his dislike for the deal as well, but agreed that they should approve it.
“Until somebody can prove to me that the United States health care is a nonprofit health care system, I don’t see how hospitals are nonprofit. We are in a for-profit health care system and that’s the way it is. I don’t like it either, however, this is a good agreement that was hammered out five years ago and I think continuing in it is the best interest of the town,” he said.