Epping selectmen plan to form a committee that they hope will pave the way toward a resolution to an ongoing battle with neighboring Fremont over heavy truck traffic.
At a meeting Monday, the board voted unanimously to create a 10-member Shirking Road Committee to explore solutions to a problem that has plagued the two towns for years and came to a head in November when Fremont selectmen placed a weight limit on its end of Shirking Road and nearby Rogers Road.
Fremont officials adopted the weight restriction ordinance to prohibit vehicles with a gross weight rating of more than 26,000 pounds from using the Fremont portion of Shirking and Rogers roads.
The ordinance resulted from Fremont’s frustration over the large commercial trucks from businesses on Shirking Road in Epping damaging Fremont’s section of the road as they travel to nearby Route 101.
Shirking Road has several businesses with heavy trucks on the Epping side, but there are none in Fremont. The trucks travel a short distance on the Fremont side and turn onto Rogers Road in Fremont and then Beede Road in Epping to access Route 101.
In the wake of the weight restriction, the trucks have been forced to travel on other residential streets in Epping to reach Route 101.
Fremont selectmen have insisted that they moved ahead with the ordinance after seeing little progress on a solution from Epping and the results of a study, which found that the pavement conditions of the roads weren’t suitable for the commercial truck traffic.
“Basically what we’re dealing with is the roads are shot to pieces,” Fremont Selectman Roger Barham said, adding that Fremont selectmen don’t want to be adversarial and would be “happy to listen to Epping, in particular, if they come with a proposed solution.”
But the ordinance has infuriated Epping selectmen, who continue to publicly criticize Fremont selectmen at their board meetings.
At their meeting Monday, Epping Selectman Joe Trombley said he and two other selectmen had attended at least two Fremont selectmen meetings in the past and made it clear that Epping was committed to coming up with a resolution, but Fremont later went “behind our backs” to pass the weight restriction.
“We were more than willing to come up with creative solutions,” Trombley said.
Epping Selectman Cody Belanger, who is also a state representative, also voiced his frustration with Fremont.
“I think what Fremont did was absolutely absurd,” he said, adding, “Going behind the backs of us after we presented to them is kind of a very low thing to do and I’m a little disheartened that they would do this.”
However, Belanger acknowledged that all of the heavy truck traffic is originating from businesses on the Epping side of Shirking Road and that since Fremont’s ordinance was passed he’s been receiving regular complaints from Epping residents about the impact on their roads.
“Our roads are getting torn up, and yes it’s our problem and it is our businesses and I understand that’s going to be the argument (Fremont is) going to make, and we benefit from the taxes, blah, blah blah, but … it is still a problem that our residents are having,” he said.
Epping Selectmen Chairman Adam Munguia said the town should “investigate resources legal and otherwise and then reach out to Fremont in a positive way.”
Barham, the Fremont selectman, said the roads need to be restored before they can handle the traffic.
“No one has come to Fremont to say how much it’s going to cost to restore the roads so that they can make a decision on whether they want to replace it. They can complain as much as they’d like, but they have not been proactive in saying to Fremont, ‘We recognize this is our problem. The town of Epping has created this problem and we want to offer a solution.’ They haven’t done that,” Barham said.
Fremont Selectman Gene Cordes, chairman of the board, agreed that it’s time for Epping to propose some serious solutions.
“More of the same doesn’t resolve the problem,” he said.