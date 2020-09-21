Exeter zoning board rules marquee on Exeter's former Ioka theater can go

The new owners of the former Ioka theater in Exeter have won their appeal in the fight to keep the iconic marquee off the front of the building as they move ahead with plans to redevelop the property.
In a 5-0 vote, the town’s Zoning Board of Adjustment overturned a requirement by the Historic District Commission that the marquee be preserved and kept on the building despite pleas from the owners, who argued that it would interfere with their plans to repurpose the property for retail and commercial use and residential condominiums.
The marquee has been the subject of a passionate debate in recent months as many people argued that it had historic value and should remain part of the 105-year-old building in downtown Exeter.
But owners David Cowie and Jay Caswell fought to remove the marquee because they said they had no use for it and were concerned that the large letters would block the view from some windows in a second-floor condominium planned for the project. They also complained that it would cost too much to refurbish the marquee.
“I don’t care what the people who love the sign say, nobody is going to want to live in that place,” zoning board member Rick Thielbar told the board at the meeting on Sept. 15.
The ZBA took up the issue after the Ioka owners appealed the HDC’s decision in July that approved their plan, but included a condition requiring them to keep the marquee even though the building will not be used for a theater.
HDC Chairman Patrick Gordon urged the ZBA to uphold his panel’s decision to keep a piece of Exeter’s history in place.
In an effort to preserve an element of the marquee, one set of the Ioka letters will be removed and placed vertically on the side of the building.
ZBA Vice Chairman Bob Prior acknowledged the difficulty that some people have in letting go of a marquee that spurs childhood memories, but joined other members in voting to reverse the HDC to allow the owners to move ahead without it.
“I have an emotional attachment, not so much to the sign, as I do to the theater, but that ship has sailed. It’s not going to be a theater anymore. Do I still have memories of seeing movies there with my father, my parents? Yeah, absolutely, but we have to separate the emotional and the practical here, and that’s a challenge. It’s a challenge for all of us,” he said.
Sharon Somers, the attorney representing Ioka Properties LLC, said the new owners have done their best to save the building, which has sat vacant for many years, and they plan to place a mini marquee inside the building that will be lit up.
She said the marquee, which was recently removed during construction and will be held in a secure location for six months, has been offered to the Exeter Historical Society.