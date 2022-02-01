The strained relationship between the Gunstock Area Commission, which operates Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford, and the Belknap County Delegation was on display Monday in three separate venues, ending with the delegation declining to fill a vacancy on the commission.
Former commission chairman Brian Gallagher's resignation prompted a Monday evening meeting of the delegation, which is made up of Belknap County's members of the House of Representatives, to choose Gallagher's replacement from among three candidates.
When the two-hour hearing was over, the delegation postponed an appointment vote until its meetings of Feb. 22 and 23.
The crux of the tension is that three commissioners -- Gallagher, vice chair Gary Kledaisch and Rusty McLear -- believed the delegation wanted to replace them with people who want to privatize the county-owned resort, and went to court in November aiming to stop the delegation from meeting to do that. A Belknap County judge refused the request.
Chairman Mike Sylvia, who had previously been criticized for not giving the public an opportunity to comment on business before the delegation, announced that Monday’s hearing would begin with an hour of public input, limited to three minutes per person.
Kiedaisch spoke first, telling the delegation that he didn’t agree that the appointment process was fair, noting that applications were accepted just two days before the hearing.
He closed by saying said it was “a shame that Brian Gallagher got run off the commission” because Gallagher was receiving a lot of harassment about his opposition to the delegation.
Appearing after fellow commission candidates Doug Lambert and David Strang, who are connected in Belknap County conservative circles, Heidi Preuss, of Laconia, who was a member of the U.S. Alpine ski team at the 1980 Olympics, said she has no political experience “at all.”
“I just answered an ad in the paper because I thought I had something to offer,” she said.
Earlier in the day in Belknap County Superior Court in Laconia, Judge James D. O’Neill III signed an order upholding his earlier denial in the case of Gunstock Area Commission v. Belknap Delegation.
In the lawsuit, Gallagher, Kledaisch and McLear had asked O’Neill to stop a Nov. 15 delegation meeting where the three were on the agenda to be removed.
At 1 p.m. Monday in Concord, the House of Representatives’ Municipal and County Government Committee heard testimony but did not vote on HB1078 -- “An Act relative to budget procedures of the Gunstock Area Commission” -- that if it became law would give the delegation a direct say over the commission’s annual budget.