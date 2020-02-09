PORTSMOUTH -- Even though the developer for the McIntyre project in Portsmouth has given city officials a notice of default on their agreement, that does not mean a path to litigation will be pursued.
A special nonpublic meeting is planned for Monday evening to discuss the matter.
On Jan. 28, councilors voted to reject a proposed ground lease for the redevelopment of the Thomas J. McIntyre Federal Building and former post office.
“The city council did so at a public meeting after an astoundingly irresponsible and unreasonable refusal to heed requests by (a) the city attorney to go into nonpublic session before voting because he had new and special information concerning legal advice to share with the council and (b) the city manager imploring the council on behalf of the staff of the city to obtain the city attorney’s legal advice in nonpublic session before proceeding with a vote,” wrote attorney Bruce Falby of DLA Piper in Boston on Jan. 30.
Falby’s firm represents Redgate/Kane, which submitted their qualifications with other interested parties for consideration in 2017.
In August, city officials were authorized by the former city council to apply to acquire the federal building for Historic Monument Purposes using Redgate/Kane’s plan.
Many of the current city councilors in Portsmouth campaigned this fall on the idea that the McIntyre project should be revisited because residents favor a concept with open space as opposed to the shops and high-end apartments planned for the federal property, which will be turned over to the city for free if the plan is approved.
City Councilor Cliff Lazenby said on Friday that he hopes the council will collaborate with the Redgate/Kane development team. He looks forward to Monday’s meeting.
“There’s been some creative ideas about how we could revisit the project and they have expressed an openness to consider those and work with those,” Lazenby said.
Lazenby said it is important for city councilors to hear more from their attorney before making any decisions that would breach the agreement with Redgate/Kane in such a way that litigation will be pursued.
“We need to do a little do-over on skipping ahead to that decision we made, especially when we didn’t have a chance to hear from our attorneys first. Let’s have that little do-over, have that breath that says, ‘Before we go down a path that way, let’s try and figure out if there’s a win-win path ahead of us.’”
The city has three weeks to reverse its decision on the ground lease or face a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
Last week, Mayor Rick Becksted ended the city council meeting when the McIntyre issue was raised at the end of the night.
Becksted could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The special nonpublic meeting on Monday is scheduled for 6 p.m. at city hall. Lazenby said city councilors will likely be discussing the matter in public during their meeting on Feb. 18.