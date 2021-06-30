Hillsborough County leaders have approved a budget with a 36% increase in its bottom line, nearly all of that representing $40.5 million in federal pandemic assistance under the American Rescue Plan.
The $161.59 million budget, which goes into effect Thursday, cleared its final hurdle last week when it was approved by New Hampshire House members who represent cities and towns in the county. With 417,000 residents, Hillsborough County is the largest in the state.
“I think it’s a good budget; it continues with services,” said state Rep. Pat Long, D-Manchester, the chairman of the county delegation. The three biggest services of the county are the nursing home, the jail and county-level prosecutors.
Long said the county will receive an additional $40.5 million ARP grant, which will be included in next year’s budget.
Nearly all of the grant money remains unspent, and $39 million rests in a contingency account. County commissioners will be setting up a process to consider how to spend nearly all the money, Long said. The county delegation must approve any ARP spending, he said.
Long said the delegation stemmed a budget that would have increased the county share of tax bills by 13% at first glance. The delegation reduced it to a 4% increase in taxes.
Long said federal regulations limit how the county can spend the money.
The grant can be spent on pandemic-related expenses, such as $900,000 that the delegation used to fund overtime and other pandemic-related expenses at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home and the county’s department of corrections.
It can also be spent to make up for revenue shortfalls, but overall, county revenues did not fall below expectations in 2021, he said.
One of the biggest increases in the county budget went to the county attorney, whose office prosecutes felony-level crimes out of Superior Court locations in Manchester and Nashua.
County Attorney John Coughlin received a 22% increase, bringing his budget to $6.5 million. Both of Coughlin’s predecessors have warned of underfunded budgets and high case-loads that have resulted in multiple departures in the office over the years.
Long said the delegation gave Coughlin the tools necessary to address the issue.
“This is what you want, here you go. Please, let’s not see any mess-ups,” he said.
Long said representatives from the offices of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess addressed the delegation during a public hearing last week. They were the only people to do so, and they spoke mostly about the use of the ARP grants, he said.