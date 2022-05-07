After filtering out incomplete applications and applications from people lacking the minimum qualifications, the Manchester school district has two applicants to be its next superintendent, with the Board of School Committee set to continue talking about the search on Monday.
Former Superintendent John Goldhardt left his post earlier this year to pursue superintendent jobs in other districts, and the city school board tapped Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis to lead the district while a permanent replacement is sought.
But the field of potential replacements is small, according to a statement from the school district. Since posting the superintendent job on hiring websites in March, Manchester received 15 applications.
Ten of those applications were incomplete, according to the district, and another three did not meet the minimum qualifications for the job, including a state superintendent certification.
The district has not released the names of the two candidates who remain.
But during listening sessions around the city since Goldhardt’s resignation, city residents and school families said they wanted to see a school leader with local ties, thick skin and political savvy.
Ties to the city are needed for a new leader to establish credibility and to get buy-in for their initiatives, wrote Michele Holt-Shannon, director of New Hampshire Listens at the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy, in an emailed report to school board members about the listening sessions.
“Patterns in the past of people leaving and lack of follow through make these new initiatives hard to trust and hard to invest in,” Holt-Shannon wrote.
An ability to get along with elected officials also was cited by participants, Holt-Shannon said, and residents said the next superintendent needs to be prepared for the blood sport that is city politics.
“It was said repeatedly how political it is to work as a Superintendent in Manchester,” Holt-Shannon wrote.
Listening-session participants also said it might be time to turn down the heat around city schools and give leaders a chance to be successful.
“Many think we all need to be more introspective about our roles making it hard for new leaders to be successful – whether inside the leadership team or in relationship with the Board of School Committee,” Holt-Shannon wrote — and that includes the board of aldermen and the school committee.
“Elected officials need to welcome this person,” Holt-Shannon wrote.
Other participants said they wanted to see a superintendent who is personally warm and makes people feel like their input would be important.
Anxiety about the quality of city schools also came through, Holt-Shannon wrote, with participants citing the discussion around academic “tracking,” the availability of vocational education and services for students learning English as key areas, as well as students’ mental and social well-being.