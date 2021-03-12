Westmoreland Selectman Russ Austin said it's impossible to know what impact an anonymous mailer sent to residents had on the outcome of the failed $2.3 million bond vote for a new fire station.
“We have no idea,” Austin said.
Voters were largely in favor of the measure, with 279 people voting for the bond as opposed to 189 coming out against it during the drive-in voting for the annual Town Meeting. However, the bond required a three-fifths majority to pass. Given the vote totals, that puts the needed votes at 282, meaning the fire station proposal ended up three votes short.
“We don’t know what the next step will be,” Austin said. “It kind of ended up the way we hoped it wouldn’t."
Days before the vote, residents received an anonymous mailer that contained misinformation about the fire station proposal. The mailer, titled “Fire House Fraud,” gave inflated costs of the project, putting it at $5 million, and it claimed it was an example of “boys with toys,” implying it was an expensive and unnecessary purchase.
Tom Finnegan, a member of the town committee on the fire station proposal, said the flyer easily cost $500 to produce and mail. Under New Hampshire law, anonymous flyers are illegal.
Kate Giaquinto, the director of communication for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, said the matter is being reviewed by the election law unit. Austin isn’t sure what will become of any investigation, since the person who sent it is still anonymous. He doesn’t think the mailer swayed many voters, in any event. He said most voters took the anonymity to mean the sender was ashamed of their arguments.
“Most people I talked with about it were quite turned off by it,” Austin said.
Westmoreland’s current fire station was built in the 1950s and fails many current codes, according to Finnegan. The building is also too small for most standard, modern equipment.
Austin worries that another proposal next year will come in more expensive, as building costs go up and interest rates on bonds are likely headed up as well.
“We got the price down as low as we could,” Austin said. “We certainly need it, and most people in town agree with that.”