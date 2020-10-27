Fired Manchester police officer Aaron Brown told internal investigators that he is not a racist. But he admitted using the term "parking tickets" to refer to black men. He makes fun of stereotypes such as African Americans liking fried chicken. And he texted his wife that he should slap the black off a mixed-race neighborhood kid bothering his children.
Browns own words are part of an March 2018 interview that was contained in hundreds of pages that Manchester city officials released late Monday afternoon from his personnel file.
In the interview, Brown said he "might be prejudiced but definitely not racist. I think I like to either mock or make fun of the stereotypical norms for other races. ... You know, like African Americans liking fried chicken or something like that."
The city released 597 pages -- some of them completely redacted and some heavily redacted -- in response to Right-to-know requests from the New Hampshire Union Leader Corp. and the ACLU-New Hampshire about Brown.
Manchester city government is in a standoff with the Manchester Police Patrolman's Association union and Brown. A 13-year officer Brown was fired in April 2018 but later ordered returned to his job by an arbitrator who has determined that racist comments he sent to his wife on a department-issued cell phone were not significant enough for his termination.
The city has refused to rehire Brown.
According to the files, the arbitrator's award remains intact, so Brown is accumulating a salary of $1,540 for every week that the city refuses to rehire him. His back pay and benefits amounts to about $139,600 so far, based on a Union Leader calculation of pay and benefits spelled out in the document.
A leader in Black Lives Matter-Manchester said heavy redactions in the file paint an incomplete picture of the Brown ordeal. But Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of BLM-Manchester, said the file shows that substantial reforms are needed, and police unions are an obstacle to accountability when it comes to problem cops.
"It's hard for us to think about how we can repair relationships with the police force when things like this are allowed to happen," said Tshiela, a member of Gov. Chris Sununu's commission on police accountability.
The Brown file is the first time portions of public employee file have been released following a New Hampshire Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that overturned a long-standing precedent and said public employee personnel files were not exempt from disclosure. Rice said the city's release on Monday was limited to the arbitration rulings and filings.
Rice's office spent weeks with Brown's lawyers determining what portions of the file should be public and what should be redacted. For example, former Police Chief Nick Willard cited eight reasons for firing Brown in an April 11, 2018, termination letter. Only two of those were not blacked out.
- Stipulation 7 stated that Brown joked about shooting blacks, whom he nicknamed as "parking tickets" -- with is wife in a text.
- Stipulation 8 quoted another Brown text to his wife: that he was stalking a "parking ticket ... like the big jungle cat that I am."
"Brown denied he is a racist but conceded that he does have prejudices," Willard wrote in the termination letter.
Meanwhile, portions of the file favorable to Brown were only lightly redacted. For example, his two officer of the month citations and 11 generally positive employee performance reviews are nearly untouched.
"Detective Brown has not only proven to be highly effective in affecting arrests but has also cultivated several confidential sources of information due to his ability to communicate and establish a report with individuals who possess valuable information," reads a 2017 review.
But it also notes that he had been exonerated of wrongdoing that year. Those details were redacted.
Also redacted is previous information that has been public. For example, files that the Union Leader has obtained from an outside prosecutor and a state labor board say Brown was also fired for intentionally damaging property during warrant-authorized searches. That information appears to be redacted.
Brown was also one of two officers accused of coercing a Manchester woman into sex. The city has paid $45,000 to settle the claims. An arbitrator has consistently ruled that Brown did not deserve to be fired for the text messages he exchanged with his wife, but only be suspended for 30 days without pay.
Two former police chiefs -- Willard and Carlo Capano -- and Mayor Joyce Craig have said Brown has no business being a police officer. In a recent letter to state officials who certify police officers, his lawyer -- John Krupski -- has said the city illegally fired Brown.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.