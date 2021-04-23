Manchester’s longest-serving alderman, William Cashin, who represented Ward 10 on the West Side for three decades, has died.
Cashin’s tenure representing Ward 10 began in 1970. He won 16 terms, stepping down in early 2002 after more than 30 years of fierce advocacy for his neighborhood and the city, as Manchester's manufacturing dried up and then found its footing again. Cashin pushed for affordable housing for seniors, and helped block the demolition of the riverside mill buildings, before they became a hub of new industry.
The alderman was fondly remembered by local politicians Friday, but Cashin was a brawler in his day.
His West Side district included the Second Street business corridor, and Cashin waged battles against a nightclub owner, whose businesses were the subject of noise complaints.
“Quite frankly, I'm committed to closing down The Colosseum,” Cashin said in 1995, referring to one of the clubs.
By 2000, the clubs were closed.
Union Leader archives document Cashin storming out of a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting in 1994 after he thought the board chair violated parliamentary procedure.
During a budget crisis that year, Cashin fought for the West Side, advocating against trimming the budget by closing the Main Street library branch and the senior center, which would later bear Cashin's name.
And he wasn’t afraid to tangle with mayors.
''I will not apologize to you,” Cashin told then-Mayor Raymond Wieczorek during one tense budget meeting in 1990. “I hold you accountable.''
Former Mayor Robert Baines, who beat Wieczorek in the 1999 mayoral race, remembered Cashin with reverence Friday.
“I had the honor and privilege of partnering with Bill on many major projects while I served as mayor, including what is now the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center,” Baines said in an email. “The longest serving alderman in Manchester history will be remembered for his love and passion for our great city.”
He never ran for mayor himself, but Cashin got more than 900 write-in votes in 1997.
A 1989 heart attack barely slowed Cashin down, but when another heart problem popped up in 2001, Cashin decided it was time to step away from City Hall.
In a 2001 interview, Cashin said he worried decorum at City Hall had eroded over the decades.
"When I was first elected, you walked into chambers, it was hallowed ground," Cashin said. "There was respect for each alderman. There was none of this that you see today."
Cashin said in 2001 he took the breakdown in relations personally. "I feel maybe I failed by not being able to get the decorum, the civility back," he said.
By then, Cashin had retired from his day job, too. He worked 27 years in the administration of Catholic Medical Center, retiring in 1998. His wife of 57 years, Esther Cashin, worked as a nurse there, around raising the couple's two sons.
Cashin stepped down from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in 2001, but he did not step away from city politics. He worked on the campaign to build the pedestrian bridge across the Merrimack River, and volunteered on the board of Manchester's public access network.
He endorsed Ted Gatsas' run for mayor in 2009, but soured on Gatsas in the wake of a 2015 sexual assault at Manchester High School West. Cashin said Gatsas failed to inform the school board and aldermen about the seriousness of the assault, in the days before Gatsas was narrowly re-elected.
Cashin called the move a political calculation, and Gatsas sued Cashin for defamation.
A judge dismissed the case, writing that Gatsas did know about the rape and his failure to inform other city officials very well could have been a political calculation. “[I]t can be inferred that whatever actions plaintiff (Gatsas) did take were made with political considerations in mind,” Justice Gillian L. Abramson wrote in the 2018 decision.
In 2015, Cashin threw his weight behind current Mayor Joyce Craig’s first campaign.
"Bill was my earliest, closest and staunchest supporter when I decided to run for mayor," Craig said in a statement Friday. "During his final weeks, he continued to offer meaningful advice and always left me laughing long after we hung up the phone."