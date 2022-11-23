MANCHESTER – Former Mayor Raymond Wieczorek, who jump-started the Millyard and downtown during the 1990s and pushed to build what is now the SNHU Arena, has passed away.
During his 10-year mayoral reign starting in 1990, Wieczorek, 93, presided over a city where federal regulators shuttered several failing banks, downtown storefronts stood vacant, and city leaders made difficult decisions over the city’s troubled finances.
“There’s no question in my mind that the city would not have been as well positioned today without Ray Wieczorek being mayor during that 10-year time period,” said Bob Baines, who narrowly defeated Wieczorek in late 1999.
“He was a steady, steady forceful hand during these very turbulent times,” Baines said.
Wieczorek later served on the Executive Council for about a decade before not seeking another term in 2012.
At a retirement party for Wieczorek a decade ago, former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., called Wieczorek “the father of modern Manchester as we see it today."
Wieczorek shared the credit.
"If you live as long as I have, you can get a few things done," Wieczorek said then. "But here’s the big thing: You can never get anything done by yourself. I don’t care what I get credit for. I never did it by myself."
His major accomplishments included a new airport terminal in 1994 as well as the downtown arena in 2001.
In 2011, state and federal officials celebrated the opening of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, a new road connecting the F.E. Everett Turnpike to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport across the river. The road opened up access to vacant land that today houses major companies and hundreds of workers.
Wieczorek “had a big vision for the city of Manchester and for the region,” then-state Sen. David Boutin, R-Hooksett, said at the dedication. That vision led to revitalizing the Millyard, the arena and a “rejuvenated downtown where we actually have people walking the streets at night,” Boutin said.
Wieczorek, a Republican, wasn’t bashful about getting things done with help from Democratic aldermen.
“He was willing to work with everybody,” said Wihby, who considered Wieczorek a father. “The old days we would do that. It just seems like it’s lost now.”
Wihby last saw Wieczorek about a week before his death.
“He remembered dates and amounts (of money for projects) from 20 years ago,” Wihby said. “To the end, he had his sense of humor and personality.”
During his time as mayor, Wieczorek also was instrumental in getting money to develop the SEE Science Center in the Millyard.
He later ran unsuccessfully for Congress.
Former Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas, a current Executive Councilor, called Wieczorek a “dear friend.”
“His passion and dedication to the city of Manchester and people of New Hampshire created a legacy of positive results and an economic revolution,” Gatsas said in a statement. “Ray was a friend, mentor, and someone I and so many could look up to.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said “Ray Wieczorek served with a smile.
“As mayor of Manchester and as an Executive Councilor, Ray took the time to listen and connect with his constituents one on one,” Sununu said. “He leaves behind a legacy that will inspire many for decades to come.”
“Mayor Wieczorek cared deeply about this city, and many of our beloved institutions, like the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and the SNHU Arena, were made possible by his hard work,” said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, said “Ray always had the biggest smile and an eagerness to work together to address New Hampshire’s challenges. He was truly one of the Granite State’s finest citizens and he will be missed.”
Former Manchester Mayor Frank Guinta, who also served in Congress, called Wieczorek a mentor and friend and “someone I could count on for advice and counsel when making important decisions impacting the people I served.”
Information on services wasn't immediately available.