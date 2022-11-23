Mayors

Former Manchester Mayor Wieczorek, center, with Mayor Joyce Craig and former Mayor Bob Baines at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Dinner in 2019.

 Union Leader file

MANCHESTER – Former Mayor Raymond Wieczorek, who jump-started the Millyard and downtown during the 1990s and pushed to build what is now the SNHU Arena, has passed away.

During his 10-year mayoral reign starting in 1990, Wieczorek, 93, presided over a city where federal regulators shuttered several failing banks, downtown storefronts stood vacant, and city leaders made difficult decisions over the city’s troubled finances.