A Victorian-era building in Merrimack will soon be converted into a 24-bed assisted living facility.
The local planning board granted a conditional site plan this week to As Life Goes On, LLC, which will be operating the site at 585 Daniel Webster Highway.
The property was previously occupied by Levi Lowell’s restaurant, according to Tim Thompson, planning director. The space has more recently been a day spa.
There is an existing building on the 1.37 acre parcel that will be restored and renovated to accommodate the new business, according to the plans.
“The redevelopment of this site will consist of converting the 10,500-square-feet building into a 24-bed assisted living group home facility,” said Chad Branon of Fieldstone Land Consultants.
Branon said the exterior of the building will be updated and an existing breezeway that connects two buildings will be enclosed.
An elevator tower will be installed. A glass greenhouse that sits on the top level of the structure will be removed, he said.
The applicant, As Life Goes On, LLC, owns five other properties, according to Branon. The owners of the Merrimack site are Phyllis and Laura Benson.
Bill Boyd, a town councilor and planning board member, said he is excited about the project.
“I really want to commend the Bensons for making a commitment to this property because I think what they are doing is a wonderful thing, and I mean that with all sincerity,” said Boyd.
Boyd said he is pleased they opted not to tear down the building, but instead allow for it to be preserved and restored.
A 20-space parking lot will be constructed on the parcel, as well as landscaping upgrades, on-site walkways and stormwater management improvements.
There are several existing driveways and access points on the property that will be removed and streamlined, Branon said.
“The history of this property and restoring this building is a big part of our client’s goals and objectives,” he said. “There is a lot of focus on rehabbing the building.”
According to local assessment records, the existing five-bedroom home is assessed at $570,000. It sold on Nov. 2 for $674,000.
As Life Goes On, LLC, already operates at least one other assisted living facility in New Hampshire -- Rosewood Manor in Rochester.