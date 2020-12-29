The hiring of four new firefighters is being recommended in a proposed $37.3 million budget now being considered by Merrimack officials.
Aside from the addition of four new firefighters, Town Manager Eileen Cabanel is also proposing the hiring of a part-time conservation officer, a part-time general government employee to assist in human resources and half-year funding for a police officer and highway foreman.
“The (town) council made a commitment for four firefighters,” explained Paul Micali, assistant town manager. The cost of hiring those four employees, which includes benefits, retirement and equipment costs, is $460,300, he said.
The call volume for Merrimack Fire Rescue has increased more than 23% since 2010, according to officials. The fire department currently staffs nine firefighters for each of its four shifts, although the addition of four firefighters will allow 10 firefighters to be working during each shift.
All of the new positions have been included in the proposed 2021-2022 budget -- an overall spending plan of $37,301,073, which includes about $31 million in general fund totals to be raised by taxes; the remaining funds are self-supporting accounts for the library, wastewater and other other entities.
Cabanel said there has already been a significant amount of scrutiny, adding more than $1 million has been cut from initial budgets submitted by individual department heads so that the town council is not faced with extravagant expenses.
If approved by the council and adopted at the polls in April, the amount to be raised by taxes will be $19,594,365 compared to the most recent spending plan that required nearly $18 million to be raised by taxes. If approved, the tax rate in Merrimack is expected to increase from $5.06 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to about $5.43 -- a 7.32% hike.
“We had a lot of heartburn,” said Micali, explaining they were able to get the proposed tax rate increase, which was originally more than 50 cents, down to an increase of 37 cents.
The amount to be raised by taxes is an increase of nearly $1.7 million, or a jump of 5.75% in the general fund. Cabanel stressed that more than half of that increase, or about $1 million, is attributed to hiring the four new firefighters and an increased contribution to the New Hampshire Retirement System of $498,300.
“I do want to say that a half a million was an unfunded mandate by the state right off the bat,” echoed Micali.
“What really angers me about all of it is that we are paying now for a medical subsidy,” added Cabanel.
Other expenses include solid waste tipping fees that have increased $84,000, a $50,000 increase in paving costs, $95,000 more for capital reserve fund deposits, $27,800 more in workers compensation and an increase of $32,600 in health insurance costs, according to Micali.
Union wages, which includes step adjustments, have also increased more than $270,000, he added.
“We are going to start deliberations in January over the budget,” said Micali, explaining spending for each department will be reviewed individually.