The Franklin City Council will appoint an interim mayor following the resignation of Tony Giunta, who recently stepped down after the COVID-19 death of his mother.
In a Jan. 15 letter to city officials, Giunta, who was in his fourth term as mayor, said he wrote it “with a broken heart,” noting how a year earlier, the coronavirus was something that was far away.
But every month, “the virus crept ever closer,” Giunta continued, until, on Jan. 5, it claimed his beloved mother Pierina (Passi) Giunta at age 95.
According to her obituary, she was born in Italy, then moved to Dedham, Mass. as a young girl. She later married the late Gaetano “Guy” Giunta Sr., with whom she raised four sons.
The family later relocated to Sanbornton.
In his resignation letter, the mayor pointed out that his mother was a fighter up until the end.
“For 95½ years she fought off everything life could throw at her — but ultimately it only took a week for this deadly virus to take her,” he said.
“My family and I are going through a significant life experience — one where the death of a loved one teaches you to never take family and friends for granted. To maximize my time with those I always assumed would be there beside me forever and now harshly realize that is not the case, I have decided to resign as Mayor of this great City of Franklin effective today January 15th, 2021.”
Giunta, who was not available for comment on Tuesday, said Franklin has achieved “incredible success” and is “poised to regain its prestigious status that it occupied not so many years ago.”
He told citizens that it has been “an honor and a privilege to represent you as Mayor.”
According to the Franklin City Charter, “If the Mayor, a member of the City Council or other elected city official is unable or unwilling to serve out his or her full term of office for any reason and the office becomes officially vacant during said term, then in any such event a new city official shall be appointed by the City Council for the remainder of that calendar year in which the vacancy occurred.”
Additionally, “An election shall occur at the next municipal election to fill the balance of the term caused by the vacancy. If the office of Mayor becomes vacant, the City Council shall designate one of its members to act as interim Mayor until a new Mayor is elected and qualified.”