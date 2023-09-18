Free rides to polls on Tuesday, MTA announces Staff Report Sep 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MANCHESTER — The Manchester Transit Authority announced it will expand its services to offer free rides to and from the polls for Manchester residents on Election Day, Tuesday.This service will cover all 12 wards.If residents inform the bus driver that they are commuting to or from the polls, they will be able to ride the local fixed routes for free.This service will not work for the intercity buses to Nashua and Concord, but residents will have access to these free rides to/from the polls on all the buses within Manchester.This new MTA service will continue in Manchester for the Nov. 7 general election. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Manchester's primary election is Tuesday {{title}} SPONSORED BY Most Popular Taxes and city spending top the topics for Nashua mayoral candidates Manchester's primary election is Tuesday Request News Coverage