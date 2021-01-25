The growing town of Merrimack is expected to grow even more in the near future with numerous housing projects on tap and the need for expanded services throughout the community.
The housing boom is set to increase not only the town’s population, but a demand for additional first responders as well, according to local officials who are considering the hiring of four new firefighters.
Since 2018, about 1,450 new housing units have been approved, are currently under construction or have already been built in Merrimack.
“We are pushing 500 units that are already completed and occupied, with more still underway,” said Matthew Duke, chief of Merrimack Fire Rescue.
These new units consist of about 180 single-family homes, 1,149 multifamily units (which includes 375 apartments on a third level or higher), 100 hotel rooms and 24 assisted living bedrooms.
“Growth is good, but we want to make sure we can meet that growth,” said Duke.
The increased population and rising number of housing units in Merrimack contributes to an increased cost in services, according to town officials.
“We are looking at a few thousand more people in town when all of these units are completed,” town councilor Barbara Healey said last week.
Town council chairman Tom Koenig echoed that sentiment.
The town and its departments must be efficiently operating and protecting the people of Merrimack, according to Koenig.
“I think the concern that I have been trying to express through this is that we are looking at a significant increase in the (town) budget on the order of $1.3 million taxable dollars,” said Koenig, explaining the overall increase is more than $1.6 million.
The hiring of four new firefighters is being recommended in a proposed $37.3 million budget now being considered by the town council.
The call volume for Merrimack Fire Rescue has increased more than 23% since 2010, and about 30% since 2002, according to Duke. The fire department currently staffs nine firefighters for each of its four shifts, although the addition of four firefighters will allow 10 firefighters to be working during each shift.
The cost to hire four new firefighters, which includes benefits, retirement and equipment costs, is $460,300.
While the fire department is making a plea for additional personnel, the police department took a similar approach last year when former Police Chief Denise Roy sought the hiring of two new police officers at a cost of about $154,000; one officer was funded for a full year starting last July, and the other officer was set to start this month.
Although the additional manpower for the police department was approved last year, a request for additional firefighters was rejected at the same time last year. Instead, officials approved additional funds to cover overtime costs for the fire department.
Duke said he appreciated that compromise last year, but said he is unsure how much longer some members of his staff want to continue working 48 hours a week.
“The ever increasing trend of our call volume is going up,” he said, explaining more than half of the ambulance calls are for advanced life support needs.
Ten firefighters per shift will enable a third ambulance to be deployed if there are multiple incidents that need simultaneous responses, said Duke.
“The more people we can put on the ground, the faster and more efficiently we can operate,” he maintained.
“I want them to get the firefighters, but I’d like to try to help the taxpayers as well,” said town councilor Peter Albert. He suggested allowing the department to add four firefighters halfway through the budget cycle, or January of 2022.