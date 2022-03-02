LACONIA — Kids who ride the tubing hill at Gunstock Mountain Resort ask the operator to give their tubes a spin before he sends them flying down the hill.
The battle over control of the county-owned operation, which last year reported record profits, has been spinning since last October and shows no signs of slowing down.
The saga continued Tuesday when, during an unofficial session, the Gunstock Area Commission voted to stop suing the Belknap County Delegation. Pending receipt of detailed information, the commission plans to halt spending on a $50 million master plan and capital improvements at the ski resort, which include a hotel.
The Belknap County Delegation, made up of 18 members who serve in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, is responsible for appointing and removing commission members. Since last fall, when the commission asked the delegation to remove one of its own, Peter Ness, the two bodies have been sparring.
Rather than remove Ness, the delegation sought to remove the three commissioners who wanted Ness gone. Those commissioners had alleged that Ness had a conflict of interest and was abusive to Gunstock employees.
Anticipating that the delegation might remove them without due process, the three commissioners — then-Chairman Brian Gallagher, Vice Chairman Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear — filed three unsuccessful motions in Belknap County Superior Court to prevent that from happening.
Subsequently, Gallagher resigned, which permitted the delegation on Feb. 22 to appoint David Strang, treasurer of the Belknap County Republican Committee, to replace him on the Gunstock commission.
Last Friday, Strang, Ness and Commissioner Jade Wood made a request for Tuesday’s special session.
But Kiedaisch said the session was improper and that any action taken during it would not be legally binding, because according to a legal opinion he received, Strang had not been properly sworn-in after his appointment.
Kiedaisch invited Strang, Ness and Wood to join him and McLear to participate in an “informational” meeting about Gunstock operations, with the caveat that no votes would be taken and that there could be no discussion of litigation, which is typically addressed behind closed doors during regular meetings.
The trio refused, and Kiedaisch and McLear walked away from the commission table and took seats with the audience, while the remaining commissioners chose Ness to serve as “chairman pro-tem” and went on with their special session.
Ness said federal restrictions on the Gunstock land could preclude construction of a hotel called for in the master plan, and that two conservation groups had raised concerns about the plan and might file lawsuits to stop it.
The $2.4 million conversion of the Stockade Pub at the Gunstock Lodge into a full-service restaurant similarly lacked specificity, said Ness, and should be stopped until all commissioners could thoroughly study the project.
Former Gunstock Commissioner Woody Fogg of Belmont called for unity, asking each of the five current commissioners “to work together to move Gunstock forward.”