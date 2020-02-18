HAMPSTEAD -- The town is proposing a $1.35 million plan to expand and renovate the fire station.
The proposal, which will be decided by voters at the polls on March 10, would add 4,200 square feet and make other improvements to the station on Little’s Lane. The facility was built in 1985.
Fire Chief Michael Carrier said the $1.35 million price tag is down from the more than $3 million figure that was considered when the proposal was first discussed.
“We’ve been planning this process for almost three years now. We didn’t think that ($3 million figure) was a feasible number to bring forward to the taxpayers. ... We went through multiple revisions and got the price down to what we believe is the least impact to the taxpayers,” he said.
Carrier said one of the key components of the project is to provide separation of contaminants that the firefighters bring back to the station.
“In order to provide this area, certain renovations need to be done, which is identified on the first floor renovation design. This will provide an appropriate storage and decontamination area to keep contaminants from entering living, working, and officer areas,” he said.
When the building was constructed 35 years ago, Carrier said, it wasn’t built to accommodate full-time use. The fire department is now staffed with two firefighters and two ambulance personnel members 24 hours a day, he said.
The building project would address the inadequate living and office space for 24-hour coverage and other problems, including the lack of storage for emergency medical supplies, radio/communications equipment and basic custodial supplies.
Carrier said the project can’t exceed the $1.35 million price tag.
The selectmen and the town’s budget committee have recommended voters support the project.
If approved, it would be funded through a five-year bond with a projected interest rate of 1.49%.
According to an informational sheet on the project, the average cost to a taxpayer with a home valued at $300,000 would be $64.20 a year, or a total of $321 over the five years. The average annual cost would be $74.90 on a home with a value of $350,000 ($374.50 for five years); $85.60 on a $400,000 home ($428.00); and $96.30 a year on a $450,000 home ($481.50).