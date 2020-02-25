Voters in Hampton and Seabrook will be voting on whether to allow sports book retail locations next month but that does not mean there will automatically be this type of in-person betting allowed.
Rick Griffin is the chairman of the board of selectmen in Hampton. According to the ballot for that town’s March 10 election, selectmen recommend allowing the operation of sports book retail locations in the town of Hampton by 4-1.
Griffin said that during football season he could see a number of people wanting to place a small wager at Ocean Gambling Casino, which is already popular for charitable gaming.
Hampton Beach is still busy in the fall, Griffin said.
“I like the idea. I’m not a big better on football, but I know a lot of people are,” Griffin said.
Sports fans wagered more than $2.31 million on the Super Bowl earlier this month through the New Hampshire Lottery’s mobile and online sports betting app, according to lottery officials.
In Seabrook, the former Seabrook Greyhound Park — which was renamed The Brook — has a new sports viewing area called “The Stadium.” It has stadium seating on couches and movie theater-style chairs for people to watch events on three cinema-size 4K video displays and over 150 televisions.
CEO Andre Carrier of Eureka Casino Resort has been pushing for in-person sports betting in New Hampshire since the Nevada-based company bought The Brook located close to the Massachusetts and Maine borders at the beginning of last year.
“Getting together to watch sports events is a fun ritual and we have built a great environment for that fun; being able to bet sports at the same location only adds to it,” Carrier said in a statement on Tuesday.
Seabrook voters will go to the polls on March 10 to decide if the town should allow the operation of sports book retail locations.
Six New Hampshire cities have approved sports book betting, including Berlin, Claremont, Franklin, Laconia, Manchester and Somersworth.
Next month, residents in Derry and Woodstock will be voting on whether or not to allow sports book betting in those towns.
Maura McCann is the director of marketing at New Hampshire Lottery. She said that the decision on where sports book betting will actually take place is up to lottery officials and DraftKings.
At city and town elections, “what they’re voting on is the prospect of having a betting location in that city or town,” McCann said.
Up to 10 physical booking locations may be opened in New Hampshire under state law. Maximizing revenue is a key priority since all of the net profits go to education, McCann said.
McCann said that New Hampshire Lottery is closing in on 40,000 registered users for the mobile and online app, which was launched on Dec. 30. More than $36 million in wagers have been made.
McCann said that lottery officials estimate that 60% of wagers are expected to come from mobile and online platforms, 30% from the sports book locations and 10% from stores that sell lottery products.
Lottery officials have said they hope to have the state’s first sports book betting venues up and running in time for the NCAA basketball tournament in March.
March Madness starts with Selection Sunday on March 15, according to ncaa.com.