Hampton officials are debating a crackdown on buskers at the beach after the street performers who are often seen raking in cash outside Boston’s famed Faneuil Hall Marketplace headed north last summer.
Selectmen met with town attorney Mark Gearreald on Monday night to discuss the legal effects of implementing an ordinance targeting buskers to prevent a flood of complaints like the ones received last year.
Street performances were never a problem at Hampton Beach until a section of Ocean Boulevard was shut down last summer to create a “walking mall” with more space for social distancing and outdoor dining during the pandemic.
Officials said many of the Boston performers saw an opportunity at the beach, but some residents and businesses complained that they were disruptive.
They included dance groups, drummers, clowns, and someone juggling chainsaws.
Gearreald and Selectman Rich Sawyer, who recently retired from his job as Hampton’s police chief, urged selectmen to proceed with caution because placing restrictions on buskers using public sidewalks could violate their First Amendment rights and lead to lawsuits.
Sawyer told selectmen that the town could face “a lot of liability” by adopting an ordinance restricting the performers.
“I’ve done a lot of research on this. You’re hard pressed to find a case where somebody sues the government in one of these cases and they don’t prevail,” he said.
Sawyer said there are state laws in place to prevent people from blocking sidewalks, and urged selectmen to take a wait-and-see approach before considering any ordinance.
“If it doesn't rise to the level of disorderly conduct, why are our police officers getting involved and bringing liability onto the town?” he asked.
Sawyer said he feels the issue won’t be as bad this summer.
Unlike last year, Ocean Boulevard will remain open this summer, which will limit the amount of space buskers would have to perform.
Sawyer said last summer’s problems were an “unintended consequence” of the closure of Ocean Boulevard.
Because Hampton Beach is part of the state park system, the state handles rules for the sidewalk on the east side of Ocean Boulevard while the town regulates the west side of the street.
At a meeting last week, Philip Bryce, director of the state Division of Parks and Recreation, told selectmen that the state is looking at having street performers get permits to use the Seashell Stage, which is on state property.
Selectmen agreed to have Gearreald and Police Chief David Hobbs explore more options over the next month and revisit the issue in April.
Selectman Chuck Rage, a beach business owner and chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District commissioners, said he “hears about it” every day from others in town and wants to make sure the board addresses concerns with the performers.
Meanwhile, Selectman Jim Waddell questioned why buskers should be allowed to perform on the street without a permit while restaurants need a permit for outside entertainment.
“We’re saying to those people, ‘You run a business, you have to come get a permit for outside entertainment, but you can go on the street and do whatever you want to and you’re not supposed to charge, but you can take donations.’ It’s not logical,” he said.
Sawyer didn’t disagree with the question of logic.
“I’m not saying it’s logic. I’m not saying I agree with it. I’m saying the reality is we have to be very careful what we take on in this area because we’re going to wind up paying out a lot of money in lawyers and settlements, in my opinion, so I would be very, very careful with it. I know it isn’t what everybody wants to hear after what we saw last year, but my advice is let’s try to get through this summer and see what we have,” he said.