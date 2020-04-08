A sign urging unity and reminding New Boston residents to wash their hands was temporarily taken off the New Boston town common recently after one selectman had concerns that it violated town zoning bylaws.
The sign, which has a picture of the town common, the phrase “getting through this together” and a hashtag asking town residents to wash their hands, was placed on the common last week jointly by the New Boston Fire Department and the New Boston Recreational Department.
Selectman Karen Scott noticed the sign and says she asked New Boston Town Administrator Peter Flynn about the sign and Flynn confirmed that there was no permit for the sign, which is required under the town’s zoning bylaws.
After she said Flynn said it was OK to remove the sign, Scott removed the sign. Several days later, the sign was put back onto the common after further discussion and negative comments on the sign’s removal from many town residents.
New Boston Board of Selectmen Chairman Joe Constance chastised Scott during the board’s April 6 meeting for unilaterally enforcing town zoning ordinances as well as what he described as confrontational meetings with town department heads over the matter, which he said was also inappropriate.
“The people who have talked to me have been furious about this,” said Constance during the meeting. “Worrying about a permit for signs like this, motivational signs during a time of national crisis when 10,000 people have died and more are going to die, this innocuous sign coming under criticism for not having a permit was petty, foolish and embarrassing to many citizens.”
Flynn says that she liked the sign and communicated that to Flynn, but she also said that laws need to be followed, even during times of crisis. She added that a lack of oversight regarding signs on the common would harm the town’s rural character.
“You can’t just wipe the slate clean for ordinances, any of them,” she said. “I don’t understand why this has grown into this. We have town ordinances, and just because of this virus, we can’t just ignore them.”
New Boston Fire Department Chief Dan McDonald says he has placed similar signs on the town common for the past 20 years without permits and didn’t understand why it was taken down given its impact on the community.
“We felt that it was important that there was a sign there telling people everything would be okay,” he said.