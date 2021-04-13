Hanover’s decision to push back the date of the annual Town Meeting from May to July has left select board candidate David Millman scrambling.
Millman, a student at Dartmouth College, is running for a three-year seat on the board. He said that Dartmouth students do not have a voice in local government.
“My campaign is an experiment in representation,” Millman said. “The majority of town residents are students and they have no representation.”
The voters Millman hopes to represent, however, are unlikely to be in town for the July election when most Dartmouth students go back to their home states for the summer break.
Millman’s campaign manager, Nicolas Macri, is critical of the town’s decision to move the election to July.
“Obviously, I don’t have a window into the minds of the select board. I give them the benefit of the doubt that it wasn't intentional,” Macri said. “It sort of shows that the select board has no student representation.”
Hanover Town Manager Julia Griffin said the decision to move the meeting is based on COVID-19 precautions. The town held a drive-in town meeting in July last year, and given the current state of the pandemic it seems like a good plan to follow again.
“Weather is easier to predict for people trying to sit in their vehicles or stay outside their vehicles,” Griffin said.
State law allows towns with May town meetings to push the date back to June or July. Griffin said the June date allowed by the state would have been during the week of Dartmouth’s graduation, so the July date makes more sense.
As for Dartmouth students voting, all of the students can vote by absentee ballot for the select board candidates and for zoning ordinance petitions, she said. Both Millman and Macri said they are going to focus their effort on getting students to sign up for absentee ballots.
Millman isn’t the only Dartmouth student getting involved in local politics this year. Student August Ray Jones has a warrant article on the ballot that would change the town’s definition of “family” for zoning purposes. This change would allow more students to legally live in off-campus housing than the town currently allows.
Griffin said Millman, if elected, would be the first Dartmouth student in her memory to serve on the board. The select board is a difficult position for political newcomers, she said, as state law dictates much of what the board can do.
“The learning curve is pretty steep; state law has a lot of nuances to it,” Griffin said.
The board seat is also a year-round commitment. Millman said he does plan on returning home for summer break, though COVID has shown he can do much of the necessary work remotely.
“I’ll do my best to make every meeting that I can,” Millman said.
There’s also the fact that Millman is running for a three-year term, and he is scheduled to graduate in two years. Millman said that he will be happy to serve all three years if circumstances allow for it, but he would not commit to the full three-year term. He said the question about how long he plans to live in Hanover is a distraction.
“There’s really no feasible way for a student to serve a three-year term,” Millman said.
Millman has served on Dartmouth’s Student Assembly, and he has advocated before the New Hampshire Legislature as a sexual assault prevention advocate.