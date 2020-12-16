Hanover’s new director of assessing, Norm Bernaiche, is under orders from the state Board of Tax and Land Appeals to complete a full revaluation of all properties for 2021 to address issues that arose from the 2018 revaluation.
“We have to do it, and we have to do a good job,” Bernaiche said.
In 2018, then Director of Assessing Dave McMullen merged data from one software program to another before starting that year’s property revaluation, Bernaiche said. That data did not all translate properly, leaving the town with uneven results.
“In 2018, there was a mess here,” Bernaiche said.
The result was 67 lawsuits against the town over home and commercial property valuations, and more than 20 appeals to the state board. Eventually, the board ruled that the town needed a completely new revaluation performed, and Bernaiche had a few months to get it done.
“My job is to fix it,” Bernaiche said.
Bernaiche, a long-time assessor who recently worked in Lebanon, said taking the Hanover position this year is a good fit for him. McMillan left Hanover in March to take the assessing job in Conway. Conway officials said this week that as of June McMillen was no longer working for the town.
“I understand he's retired,” Conway Town Administrator Tom Hutcheson said.
Hanover’s Town Manager Julia Griffin isn’t sure what the result of this new revaluation will be. While property values in Hanover tend to be robust, there could be a drop in commercial value due to the COVID-19 crisis. That would shift more of the tax burden to homeowners.
“I have no idea how this will play out,” Griffin said.
Bernaiche and his team are going inside homes to gather data, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. However, many property owners are uncomfortable with this process given the pandemic. Instead, some residents are choosing to video their properties using their phones and then turning the videos over to Bernaiche and his team to see.
“It leaves us a little bit dizzy on our end,” Bernaiche said.
All of the lawsuits and appeals filed over the 2018 revaluation have been resolved, Griffin said. This will hopefully leave the town with better data moving forward.