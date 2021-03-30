LITTLETON — An after-the-fact hearing Monday on the Board of Selectmen’s hiring of Jim Gleason as town manager allowed the public to air grievances, but ended with selectmen supporting their controversial pick.
Gleason, 62, of Winter Park, Fla., has signed a conditional contract with the town.
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Gleason was arrested after a confrontation with a Mascotte, Fla., city council member he called a “white trash [expletive]” after a vote against renewing his contract last Aug. 19. Charges of disorderly conduct and battery were dropped in November; Gleason has said he is seeking to have those charges expunged.
Littleton resident and businessman Chris Sweeney showed selectmen Monday a blown-up photo from the Orlando Sentinel showing Gleason making a gesture toward the councilors. Sweeney launched a petition effort to have selectmen reverse Gleason’s hiring.
Gleason has said that after the August meeting in Florida, he shot his former employers an obscene gesture and also bad-mouthed a council member.
Sweeney said during the hour-long hearing in the Littleton Opera House that based on what Gleason has posted on social media since being chosen as Littleton town manager, he has continued to display poor judgment.
At the end of the hearing, Selectman Roger Emerson, in reply to a resident who asked if he were “proud” of hiring Gleason, said, “I’m standing by my decision.”
Emerson said he personally had done enough research about Gleason to make him confident that Gleason will “do a good job…if you let him.”
Carrie Gendreau, the chair of the selectmen, answered “Yes, I am” (proud) of hiring Gleason, which had been by a unanimous, 3-0 vote of the board.
As of Monday, that board was looking for a third member, she said, with the resignation of Chad Stearns.
Gendreau defended the selectmen’s process of hiring Gleason, whom she noted was one of 14 candidates that were vetted by a committee appointed by the selectmen.
She refused to identify the committee members, when asked by Jim Alden, owner of Chutter’s candy store on Main Street. Gendreau said the information was confidential.
“Saying it’s confidential does not make it confidential,” Alden shot back, asking, “what is the legal pretext” and whether the committee was “aware of all this” in regards to Gleason’s background.
Later, she said the committee members had signed non-disclosure agreements that prohibited them from speaking about the candidates for town manager.
Gendreau said the selectmen knew about Gleason’s past before they interviewed him, and that Gleason voluntarily brought up his past actions.