Several nonprofit organizations are receiving million-dollar checks from Hillsborough County government, which has started the distribution of millions in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
The largest county in the state, Hillsborough County is distributing $12.4 million to 32 organizations.
Checks of $1 million are going to Harbor Care, Amoskeag Health, Easterseals NH, Granite YMCA, Farnum Center and YMCA of Nashua.
“Our hope is the funds will help stabilize operations and strengthen the services to our residents,” said Toni Pappas, county commission chairwoman, in a statement.
The grants represent the first of what are expected to be two rounds of grants to nonprofits, according to County Administrator Chad Monier. The county plans to devote $21 million of the $81 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to nonprofit agencies.
All but one of the organizations that applied received funding in the first round, Monier said.
He said the priority was to fund efforts that addressed two county responsibilities — long-term care and criminal justice.
Mental and physical health, which includes drug treatment programs, was the largest category, at $5.85 million. Housing services received $2.48 million; youth services, $1.51 million; other, which includes cultural, $2.56 million.
The Palace Theatre in Manchester received its $587,000 check about six months ago, said Peter Ramsey, president and chief executive.
“We were shut down 17 months,” Ramsey said. “We lost a lot of money.” He said the relief grant is being used to pay for a variety of things, including electric bills, costumes, and salaries and to help fund youth programs.
“Expenses went up. We’re still not where we were, but I think we’re going to be fine,” he said.
Other organizations to receiving grants include Families in Transition ($627,000), Helping Hands Outreach Ministries ($59,000), Nashua Soup Kitchen & Shelter ($70,000), Nashua Children’s Home ($345,000), Currier Museum of Art ($927,000) and William Wadleigh Memorial Library in Milford ($814,000).
Counties in New Hampshire and neighboring Maine have a more limited function than in most other states. Their biggest responsibilities in New Hampshire involve running a county nursing home, a jail and prosecutor’s offices.
In other states, counties are responsible for schools, law enforcement, hospital care, fire protection and economic development. But despite their limited role, New Hampshire counties received ARPA funding in line with counties in other states.
Monier said the Treasury Department required Hillsborough County to adopt a COVID-19 recovery plan that directs how the money will be spent.
A second round of grant-making is underway, and information can be obtained on the county website.