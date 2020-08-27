A corrections officer with 27 years of experience has been named the new superintendent of the Valley Street jail, the state's largest county jail, Hillsborough County commissioners announced.
Willie Scurry will assume the $115,000-a-year job Sept. 1. The position has been vacant since the retirement of David Dionne in early July.
A Brooklyn, N.Y., native, Scurry hired on with the jail in 1993 and has worked as a corrections officer, field training officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, chief of operations and chief of programs.
"I am extremely proud of all the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections staff and honored to serve as their Superintendent," Scurry said in a statement.
In a statement, commissioners said both in-state and out-of-state applicants applied for the job, and six finalists were interviewed by commissioners and a panel of professional experts.
Scurry was raised in Brooklyn and moved to New Hampshire in 1987 to play basketball for Southern New Hampshire University, which was then known as New Hampshire College.
He was youth counselor before being hired by the Hillsborough County Corrections Department and has worked as a police patrolman while a corrections officer.
"Mr. Scurry brings with him the qualities and background necessary to achieve success as our new superintendent," said commission Chair Toni Pappas in a statement. "The Board is happy to work with Mr. Scurry as we serve the people of Hillsborough County."
Scurry lives in Manchester and has two grown children, one who recently graduated from SNHU and another who works in corrections in Florida.
Most superintendents at the jail have come from within. Dionne, who held the job for eight years, had 35 years with the county Department of Corrections.