As Merrimack prepares to have its properties reassessed, homeowners are being warned that they could potentially experience a 30% appreciation in their home’s value.
However, assessing officials are stressing that this will not result in a 30% increase in property taxes.
A preliminary analysis in April 2020 indicated that Merrimack’s assessments are at about 78.4% of their market value, however that figure has since dropped to about 72%, said Loren Martin of Avitar Associates of New England, the firm hired to conduct the 2021 revaluation process.
“We have to bring all assessments up to (100%) market value and we have to make sure everyone is being treated fairly and equitably,” said Martin.
She maintained that the COVID-19 pandemic has not played a factor in the property value increases, noting they have gone up steadily throughout the past several years.
“We are going to see about a 30% increase in value. Don’t panic,” said Martin. “If everybody’s (value) is coming up, the whole value of the town is coming up.”
If there are no major changes in local municipal spending, this will bring the tax rate down, according to Martin.
“We don’t want anyone to panic that values are going up drastically -- they are going up drastically,” she said. Still, she said there should not be big shifts in tax bills, especially since the increase in valuation is fairly level across different types of properties in Merrimack, including condominiums, mobile homes, commercial, multifamily and single family.
There are a lot of reasons for the increased valuation, including low interest rates and supply and demand, said Martin.
“There just hasn’t been anything on the market, so it causes the bidding wars,” she said, adding the average home in Merrimack is only on the market for about 10 days. As soon as a home is listed on the local Multiple Listing Services (MLS) it is under contract, added Martin.
This is not unique to Merrimack, she said, explaining many other communities in southern New Hampshire are also experiencing similar ratios of about 70% between assessment data and market value.
“It all depends on the neighborhood,” added Paul Micali, assistant town manager.
Field reviews are set to begin in May, and staff is already out conducting sales verification and analyzing sales for the town wide revaluation. Interior inspections will not take place because of COVID-19, according to Martin.
“We have a lot of commercial property here in Merrimack,” said Barbara Healey, town councilor, noting the Merrimack Premium Outlets. Healey said it would be helpful, once the revaluation is complete, to understand how the commercial properties are impacting the town’s total value.
Revaluations are mandated, by state statute, to take place at least every five years in New Hampshire communities.