MANCHESTER — With another homeless encampment scheduled to be cleared Thursday in Manchester, the issue of what to do about the city’s dispossessed continues to divide and conflict officials, businesses and residents — and will figure prominently in this fall’s mayoral election.
In the latest case, about 50 people who have been living on land adjacent to several businesses off Elm Street were given a week to leave by the property’s owner, Pan Am Railways. Some had been living in the secluded spot since they were removed from the Hillsborough County courthouse grounds in November.
City officials have stressed they have limited involvement this time because the camps are on private property owned by or adjacent to Firestone, Pan Am Railways, St. Mary’s Bank and Dunkin’ Donuts.
But the city’s efforts to solve the homeless conundrum for all stakeholders promise to be a main point of debate in the fall primary and general municipal elections.
The questions will be aimed most sharply at those running for mayor.
The Union Leader asked for thoughts on the city’s homelessness issue from the one announced candidate for mayor — Victoria Sullivan, a former state representative who lost the mayoral election two years ago — and two people widely expected to join the race, two-term incumbent Mayor Joyce Craig and Richard Girard, a former school board member and former talk show host.
Mayor Joyce Craig
“I t’s a very complex issue. It’s been an issue for decades and an issue in every major city in the country,” Craig said in an interview.
Craig has named two task forces to address the issue: homelessness (2019) and affordable housing (2021), which have offered a host of recommendations.
From a big-picture perspective, the city has focused on three areas, Craig said. They are prevention, housing opportunities and improving shelter life to make it more accommodating to people who live on the streets.
“Everything we’re doing, we’re trying to help these individuals,” Craig said.
She said the city has hired its first homeless coordinator, Schonna Green, who arrives in the city later this week. Craig wants New Horizons to designate shelter space for couples and sober residents, to install lockers in the shelter and to provide additional non-housing services.
The city and others have worked to revise state building codes to permit tiny homes, and Craig wants two possible downtown developments to reserve some space for affordable housing.
Craig said some of the $44 million American Rescue Plan funds will be used to address affordable housing. She favors a housing trust fund that developers or nonprofits could tap to build affordable housing.
She would like to see Hillsborough County use its grant money to build transitional housing for people leaving the county jail.
“We have a plan. We have been working extremely hard. Because of federal funds coming into the city, we can act on what we need, which is a lack of affordable, supportive housing in Manchester,” Craig said.
She said that when New Hampshire mayors meet once every two weeks on Zoom, homelessness is their No. 1 issue. She credits the mayors for getting Gov. Chris Sununu to name a task force to address housing stability. Its results are due later this year.
Victoria Sullivan
W hen she announced she was running for mayor on Monday, Sullivan promised a “solution to the homeless crisis once and for all.”
“Every time they clear out one of these camps, they just displace people, and they end up somewhere else,” Sullivan said in an interview. She said there is no magic wand to make the problem disappear.
Sullivan said she wants to bring together nonprofit organizations such as Liberty House and Families in Transition and faith-based groups such as 1269 Cafe to address the issue non-politically.
“It really comes down to a community solution. The government is not good at doing this job,” Sullivan said. “There has to be real solutions. The people on the streets doing the work have the real solutions.”
Sullivan said city government should serve as a resource to empower organizations to act. She said she did not envision coming up with a plan before the election.
But after an interview, her campaign consultant, Derek Dufresne, called a reporter to say that Sullivan is talking to organizations and will have a plan within a few weeks.
During her interview, Sullivan said the Sununu Youth Services Center, which could close as early as summer 2022, could be a potential setting for people to transition from the streets to stable housing. If regulations prevent its use for adults, it can house young adults and teens, she said.
She ruled out reserving a spot in the city for a homeless encampment. The city did that under the Amoskeag Bridge last year before closing it in January.
“That’s inhumane,” she said.
Sullivan said Craig’s task force on homelessness was too big and too unwieldy. Its biggest recommendation seemed to be to discourage donations to panhandlers, she said.
Sullivan faulted Craig for banding with other mayors to sharply criticize Sununu about homeless issues. At the same time, Craig said nothing to Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess when a shelter closed in Nashua, Sullivan said.
“If they (other cities) are not doing their part, everyone comes here,” Sullivan said.
Richard Girard
G irard said he is finalizing a “comprehensive approach” to addressing homelessness, which he will release when he announces his decision about running for mayor.
He would not discuss specifics.
“It won’t look like anything the city is doing now, and it will raise some very serious questions about what the city hasn’t been doing up to this point,” Girard said.
He said the city has been its own worst enemy and the victim of self-inflicted wounds.
He said he understood the city will have to work with the state and nonprofit agencies to address the problem.