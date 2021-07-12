HOOKSETT — The town is to receive $1.5 million in federal pandemic recovery funds, which could help pay for water and sewer improvements between Interstate 93 exits 10 and 11, an area where significant economic development is proposed.
“There is potential expansion of existing businesses,” Town Administrator Andre Garron said Monday. “There are several areas that are undeveloped. There could also be some residential development, but the primary push is for the non-residential aspect.”
Investment in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure falls under eligible uses for the money, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Garron said.
Town councilors voted unanimously last Wednesday to accept the money, half of which is to be provided this year and half next year.
Hooksett has already set up a tax increment financing district in the area between exits 10 and 11, which allows municipalities to borrow money for improvements and then pay off the debt with increased property tax fostered by the improvements.
In the planning stages is a 500,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building at 47 Hackett Hill Road. The project would be built on 60 acres and have more than 400 parking spaces for workers.
It is not clear yet which company will ultimately use the warehouse. The applicant for the project is Granite Woods LLC, which has formed a joint venture with Port One Companies, a Boston-based commercial real estate developer.
“Our team strongly believes the successful near-term development of this property as an industrial use will immediately benefit the local community, repair a long-standing eyesore, and enable the town to realize several of its broader goals amid an unprecedented period of economic dislocation,” Port One Managing Partner Peter Bartash said in a letter to the Zoning Board of Adjustment earlier this year.
The property was once used as a sand and gravel pit.
The Zoning Board ultimately approved a variance to allow the warehouse/distribution building in a commercial zone and the project is now before the Planning Board.
Amazon currently operates a 100,000-square-foot warehouse on Quality Drive in Hooksett.
Town Planner Nicholas Williams said there have also been preliminary discussions of a 200,000- to 300,000-square-foot warehouse at 10 Eastpoint Drive.