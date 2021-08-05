Town Councilor Alex Walczyk says he lives in Hooksett in the home where he grew up but has been spending time in Manchester with his girlfriend.
That doesn’t sit well with a couple of his fellow council members, who have been accused of stalking him.
Council Chairman James Sullivan was writing up a letter of censure on Thursday for councilors John Durand and Clark Karolian, who are accused of following and photographing Walczyk to try to prove he violated council residency rules. The town charter requires council members to live in Hooksett.
Walczyk, 42, said he has been helping with the education of his girlfriend’s young children. He said the whole matter has been hard on the couple.
“They were effectively stalking me,” he said Thursday. “It’s disappointing. The people of Hooksett deserve better.”
The issue has taken up time at several meetings this year, leading to haggling, angry outbursts, public complaints, and charges of “stalking” on the one hand and a “whitewash” on the other. Several councilors walked out of one meeting in disgust, forcing a premature adjournment.
A narrow majority of the nine-member council ultimately decided Walczyk is not in violation of the town charter’s residency requirement and has every right to remain in his position. They decided last week to censure councilors Durand and Karolian for the way they pursued the matter.
During a meeting May 26, Durand explained his actions. “I followed him because I knew he wouldn’t come forward,” he said. “I don’t understand that you are upset that he was followed but not upset about what he is doing wrong.”
Councilman David Boutin said this amounted to “stalking.” But Karolian said failing to pursue the residency question was a “whitewash.”
Councilman Timothy Tsantoulis said it was a violation of legal rights to collect information on the whereabouts of an individual, to which Karolian responded, “I am not going to be called a stalker by the likes of him.”
The meeting then devolved into pandemonium, with raised voices and councilors getting out of their chairs to leave. The session was gaveled to a close for lack of a quorum.
In subsequent meetings, the issue became whether Durand and Karolian had violated the town charter with their actions. A town attorney looked into the issue and found no violation.
At the July 7 meeting, Tsantoulis said the residency issue has focused a negative spotlight on the council.
“I have never gotten so much attention on a matter such as this,” he said. “The community was appalled by this and how this was handled and why we did not stop this.”
Walczyk said Thursday he realized he was being followed but didn’t know who it was at the time, and reported it to the Manchester police.
“I was concerned for our safety. Having somebody follow you around for months is not something you might enjoy,” he said. “Lo and behold, two elected officials were following around another elected official. One time I tried to run outside to see who it was.”
Sullivan, the council chairman, said in an interview Thursday concerns about residency should be presented to the town administrator, not to councilors starting their own detective work.
“As a town councilor, in my belief, that is not how councilors should behave,” he said. “I don’t believe they should follow someone around. It goes beyond the scope of what a leader should be doing. We have a higher level of authority. It’s not living up to the spirit of what they are tasked to do.”
Sullivan said that once the issue was aired, he approached Walczyk, who assured him he continues to be a town resident.
Reached Thursday, Karolian declined to comment. Durand didn’t return a call for comment.
On June 23, John Lyscars, a resident of Hooksett, thanked the councilors for their public service but implored them to work cooperatively on positive improvement as opposed to an unauthorized investigation into one councilor’s residency.
“I can tell you from my heart, I am disgusted. Sometimes when things fall out of line, as a parent you tell your child, ‘That is not OK. Stop doing that.’
“You’re making a fool out of yourselves. I’m asking you nicely, I’m begging you to stop it.”