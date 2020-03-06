Hooksett voters head to the polls on Tuesday not just to decide upon 25 items at this year’s Town Meeting, but cast ballots in a special election that has been garnering attention from political groups beyond Hooksett’s borders.
Following the death of State Rep. Dick Marple late last year, Republican Elliot Axelman and Democrat Kathleen Martins will seek to serve the last few months of his term as the fourth of Hooksett’s four state representatives in Concord.
Campaign signs have popped up across town, particularly for Axelman, who has also received direct support from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, GOP congressional candidate Matt Mowers and the Liberty Block, a Libertarian-based advocacy and media group, as well as various other right-wing groups.
“New Hampshire Republicans are working together with the Committee to Elect House Republicans, the New Hampshire Young Republicans, the Merrimack County Republican Committee, the Hooksett Republican Town Committee, and the Trump Victory campaign in a coordinated effort to deliver a victory for Elliot Axelman and Hooksett on Tuesday,” said NH GOP Communications Director Joe Sweeney. “Voters in Hooksett who want to reject a State Income or Sales Tax, stop wasteful spending, and protect the New Hampshire Advantage need to vote on March 10th for Elliot Axelman.”
The New Hampshire Democratic Party (NHDP) has also stepped into the race, retweeting several statements made online by Axelman over the past several months where Axelman stated he didn’t want to be considered a “law-abiding citizen,” supported New Hampshire seceding from the United States, connecting gay marriage to pedophilia and moving to New Hampshire in 2017 as part of the Free State Project among other statements.
“Chris Sununu’s candidate for Hooksett state representative believes democracy is equal to gang rape, wants to abolish Medicare, believes that global warming is the ‘biggest hoax in human history,’ and wants to abolish the Department of Homeland Security — which is charged with keeping America safe from terrorist threats and securing our border,” said NHDP spokesperson Holly Shulman. “Chris Sununu has been boosting Elliot Axelman’s state house candidacy, because though he tries to keep them under wraps, Sununu’s views simply aren’t that different than Axelman’s.”
Following the NHDP retweet, Axelman’s Twitter page and the Liberty Block website went offline.
Axelman would not comment on the record why the statements were taken offline, with supporters on local Facebook groups stating the comments were taken out of context.
However, Martins indicated that voters they have talked to face-to-face were generally unaware the special election was even happening, let alone knowing about the controversy.
Axelman also thought there would be a lack of awareness regarding the election, but that hasn’t been the case.
“Since it’s a special election, I’ve generally expected that most people have no idea it’s happening,” he said. “But most doors I knock on have had a person who is aware of the election and says they’ve seen my signs.”
Both candidates also view each other cordially despite philosophical disagreements, with Martins’ husband Germano serving with Axelman on the Hooksett Budget Committee.
For her, the hope is providing a different perspective alongside the other three Republicans currently serving the town in the state house.
“I’m hoping it will be close. I know we have more Republicans than Democrats in town, but I think people would want at least one of the four to be a Democrat,” she said.
In Martins’ discussions with voters, she says the primary issues relate to protecting retirement accounts, driving laws and improving mental health access in New Hampshire.
Martins also said that second amendment rights were an issue, which she hopes to support while also closing loopholes leading to gun violence.
Axelman also has heard from voters on the importance of supporting second amendment rights, which he says he hopes to defend completely. He added that Hooksett voters are also concerned with net metering and taxes.
“I am humbled by the amount of support I’ve received and I look forward to March 10th,” Axelman said. “ I have faith that the Hooksett voters support our platform of low taxes, fewer regulations, and education freedom for students. The New Hampshire Advantage is strong and our economy is booming — I will never vote for a policy that would impose new taxes, new fees, or would otherwise endanger our record shattering growth.”
Polls will be open at David R. Cawley Middle School from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.