The Gate City is kicking off the process for its new master plan -- a document that will be used to help guide Nashua’s future development.
“Since we have not done a master plan for 20 years, this is a great opportunity to take a new look, a fresh look at the city and decide in what direction we would like to take the city,” said Mayor Jim Donchess.
The first public meeting to jumpstart Imagine Nashua was held virtually last week. Utile Design of Boston, Mass., was hired by the city for $200,249 to oversee and spearhead the master planning initiative and create the final document.
“This will be a year-long process,” said Taskina Tareen of Utile Design, which is working with the firms of Ninigret Partners, VIVA Consulting, Toole Design, Horsley Witten and Brown Richardson and Rowe to complete the work.
The document will focus on three primary objectives -- equity, resilience and climate protection, according to project organizers.
The city’s previous master plan was completed in 2000, according to Tareen, who said now is an important time to assess where the plan left off, record the changes that have occurred throughout the city and take stock of new goals and a new vision for future generations and long-term planning in Nashua.
The topics that will be included in the plan include land use and development, housing, mobility and transit, open space and natural resources, economic growth and arts and culture.
Will Cohen, project manager with Utile, said that as the city develops its new master plan, it must consider the major generational shift taking place within Nashua.
Between 2011 and 2019, millennials have been moving into the city at a high rate, specifically those in the age range of 18 to 34. In addition, the group of those age 55 and up, are also on the rise, he said.
Both of these groups tend to be seeking lower price points for housing, and competing for those same units as the demographic continues to grow, according to Cohen.
While housing must be considered, so too must sustainability issues, he added. While Nashua has already implemented a rideshare bicycle program that has logged more than 8,000 miles since its inception, other modes of transportation such as enhanced public transit and commuter rail must be considered to reduce dependence on automobiles, said Cohen.
With Nashua’s robust park system and nearly 1,300 acres of conservation land and 48 miles of trails, Nashua should be exploring ways to increase the use of its open space, he said.
“What are the best ways to continue to get the best use out of this resource?” he asked of the city’s 50 public parks.
In addition, Nashua has three theater companies that host more than 20 events each year, and with the city’s arts and culture programs bringing in about $4 million to the local economy, this is also a sector that should be analyzed, said Cohen.
Donchess mentioned the vacant Daniel Webster College property, which has been sitting idle for more than three years.
“We know there is certainly a lot of land there -- certainly buildings that are outdated,” said the mayor, explaining Nashua should think about how that parcel could be used to benefit the community.
In the fall of 2017, Sui Liu, who is associated with an undisclosed Chinese university, was the top bidder at a bankruptcy auction for the majority of the 53-acre former college property in Nashua; Liu paid $11.6 million for the site.
Property records now indicate that Liu’s Xinhua Education Consulting firm of Vienna, Va., is the owner on record for the site. Liu and his Virginia-based attorney have repeatedly refused to comment on the future of the large parcel.
“Certainly the city doesn’t own that property, but what we are looking to do is to do a bit of a deep dive into that to understand if we had the opportunity, what would be the best use for the community there and how do we envision that and how does that lay out,” said Sarah Marchant, community development director.
There will be many opportunities for public engagement, according to Tareen. Feedback will be sought from people who live, work and play in Nashua; two surveys are already planned.
Imagine Nashua is expected to be complete by the fall of 2021.